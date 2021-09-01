Economy

18:03 01.09.2021

Farmak automates recruitment procedure

2 min read
Farmak automates recruitment procedure

Farmak pharmaceutical company (Kyiv) was the first among Ukrainian pharmaceutical companies to implement the SAP SuccessFactors system to automate the most important and time-consuming processes in the field of personnel management, and is introducing a new module - SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting.

According to a press release from the company, the SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting module will cover and automate the entire recruiting process - from sending applications to find a person to starting a job.

In addition, the module makes it possible to analyze the work of recruiters using HR performance metrics.

"HR specialists will be able to work more efficiently with resume databases, keep records of internal and external candidates, form groups of the most relevant applicants according to the application for recruiting and save the results of interviews," the company says.

According to Viktoria Kondrashikhina, the HR director of Farmak, this approach will significantly reduce labor costs for finding specialists and accelerate the filling of vacancies.

"Actively digitalizing its business, Farmak pays great attention to the automation of HR processes. For three years now, we have been using the SAP SuccessFactors module, which has transferred to online the setting, cascading and coordination of goals, annual assessment of corporate and managerial competencies, the formation of individual development plans, and personnel reserve. Last year, we began to introduce a module that automates staff training. This will simplify and accelerate the process of acquiring new knowledge and move from paper to digital data management. And also to develop e-learning with elements of gamification, making learning more flexible and effective. Now we are introducing recruiting automation for even greater efficiency and freeing up the time of HR specialists for other strategic tasks," she said.

Farmak is the leader of the Ukrainian pharmaceutical market. The company's product portfolio includes more than 220 complex-component modern medicines. Among the main directions are endocrinological, gastroenterological, cardiological, neurological, anti-cold and other drugs.

Tags: #farmak
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:38 05.08.2021
Farmak increases exports to Latin America

Farmak increases exports to Latin America

16:12 21.07.2021
Farmak pharmaceutical company to invest EUR 30 mln in building innovative R&D center in Kyiv

Farmak pharmaceutical company to invest EUR 30 mln in building innovative R&D center in Kyiv

16:49 17.06.2021
Post-COVID rehabilitation should be started even during illness – experts

Post-COVID rehabilitation should be started even during illness – experts

18:10 31.05.2021
Farmak executive director Kostiuk enters top 25 successful managers of Ukrainian companies

Farmak executive director Kostiuk enters top 25 successful managers of Ukrainian companies

13:38 28.05.2021
Farmak makes it to rating of five most sustainable companies

Farmak makes it to rating of five most sustainable companies

17:08 28.04.2021
Farmak raises capital investments by almost 80% in 2020

Farmak raises capital investments by almost 80% in 2020

18:31 27.04.2021
Farmak's brand value estimated at $94.09 mln in 2021

Farmak's brand value estimated at $94.09 mln in 2021

17:09 23.04.2021
It may take about year to launch COVID-19 vaccines production in Ukraine – Farmak's executive director

It may take about year to launch COVID-19 vaccines production in Ukraine – Farmak's executive director

14:49 21.04.2021
FARMAK JSC reiterates support for México’s international bidding process for medical supplies.

FARMAK JSC reiterates support for México’s international bidding process for medical supplies.

18:56 29.03.2021
Farmak raises net profit by 7.8% in 2020

Farmak raises net profit by 7.8% in 2020

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky presents Transformation Plan of Ukraine with 80 projects totally worth $277 bln

Energoatom, Westinghouse Electric sign memo on construction of power units at Khmelnytsky NPP for $30 bln

ICU announces launch of Ukraine's first mobile application for online trade in govt bonds

Naftogaz seeks help from German special rep for Nord Stream 2 in transfer of gas transmission points to Russia-Ukraine border

Gazprom could possibly have to sell Nord Steam 2, EU believes – newspaper

LATEST

Ukroboronprom, U.S. defense companies sign three cooperation agreements for $2.5 bln

Zelensky to meet with U.S. business reps ahead of meeting with Biden

Zelensky presents Transformation Plan of Ukraine with 80 projects totally worth $277 bln

Energoatom, Westinghouse Electric sign memo on construction of power units at Khmelnytsky NPP for $30 bln

Polish concern Orlen has actual plan to enter Ukrainian market of oil products – Energy minister

Westinghouse negotiates fuel supplies for VVER-440 with Finland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary

Westinghouse to supply nine batches of fuel for Ukrainian NPPs in 2021

RGC successfully conducts hydrogen tests on gas control equipment in Chuhuiv

Energy Ministry considering idea of ​​transferring excise tax on electricity, including 'green,' to trust fund to pay off debts

All major services of Kyiv airport to be transferred to e-format - development director

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD