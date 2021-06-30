Execution of court decisions on RES generation claims against Guaranteed Buyer may lead to system collapse – company head

Execution of court decisions on claims of producers of "green" electricity against SOE Guaranteed Buyer and recovery of debts in favor of the plaintiffs will lead to an increase in these debts to other producers and, as a result, to an aggravation of the crisis in the industry, Head of Guaranteed Buyer Kostiantyn Petrykovets has said.

"In general, the situation with the courts can become critical for us and for the power system. And I am very grateful to the large producers of green electricity that they understand the consequences of these court decisions and did not file lawsuits. At least somehow we can control the situation to prevent a rapid collapse, which immediately paralyzes the entire system," Petrykovets said in an interview with the Energy Reform Internet portal.

He said that now more than a hundred companies have filed claims for UAH 1.5 billion against Guaranteed Buyer to recover debts for the "green" electricity supplied to the company.

At the same time, the head of Guaranteed Buyer said that through negotiations it was possible to reach an understanding with 26 plaintiffs, and they withdrew their claims.

"We are trying to come to an agreement with all the counterparties who are suing us. We have a large-scale negotiation process, the dialog does not stop," Petrykovets said.

According to him, during the negotiations, the SOE also raises the issue of companies withdrawing penalties and thus not aggravating the problem with payments, since there are no separate sources for their payment.

"As for the principal amount of debts, everything is clear, but we do not agree with the fines and are challenging them," he said, explaining the position of Guaranteed Buyer in the courts.