18:31 27.04.2021

Farmak's brand value estimated at $94.09 mln in 2021

The brand value of the pharmaceutical company Farmak (Kyiv) in 2021 is estimated at $94.09 million.

According to the company's press release, such an assessment was given to the brand by the experts of the rating of Ukraine's 50 most expensive brands conducted by the Korrespondent magazine.

Farmak ranks 31st in the rating.

When assessing the value of brands, the media outlet took into account advertising activity, analyzed the presence of brands on TV, online and on external media. The communication component and selected reputation indicators were also taken into account.

"The value of a brand is assessed primarily by the level of consumer confidence in the company. The latter is won by the European quality of products and a responsible approach to doing business. Every year we invest up to 95% of our profit in development, modernization of production, researches and technologies. We faithfully pay taxes and provide decent working conditions for our employees. All this forms the value of the Farmak's brand," Farmak Executive Director Volodymyr Kostiuk said.

Farmak is the leader of the Ukrainian pharmaceutical market, produces medicines in all 14 therapeutic groups. Annually, the company introduces to the market about 20 new complex component modern drugs. Currently, there are about 100 drugs in development. The company exports products to more than 25 countries around the world.

Over the past five years, Farmak's investments in the scientific and technical complex, production equipment, and research activities amounted to UAH 3.4 billion.

JSC Farmak is a member of the Association of Manufacturers of Medications of Ukraine (AMMU).

17:09 23.04.2021
It may take about year to launch COVID-19 vaccines production in Ukraine – Farmak's executive director

14:49 21.04.2021
FARMAK JSC reiterates support for México’s international bidding process for medical supplies.

18:56 29.03.2021
Farmak raises net profit by 7.8% in 2020

12:06 24.03.2021
Farmak notes strategic role of partnership with EBRD

17:33 15.02.2021
Farmak plans to develop R&D cluster due to Kyiv City Council decision to sell land plot to company

16:35 19.11.2019
Farmak presents results of laboratory studies of medicines in foreign clinics

14:52 10.07.2019
Farmak raises EUR 15 mln loan from EBRD

12:23 05.07.2019
Ex-Kyivstar president Chernyshov joins Farmak's supervisory board

16:25 19.03.2019
Violation of intellectual property rights by Ukrainian pharma producers results in disengagement of foreign investors – expert

19:10 21.11.2018
Supreme Court sends Corvalol Corvalolum case to Grand Chamber

