Economy

11:59 16.04.2021

EBRD to issue EUR 10 mln loan to ERU Trading for development of activities

1 min read
EBRD to issue EUR 10 mln loan to ERU Trading for development of activities

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will provide a loan of EUR 10 million in the national currency to the Ukrainian electricity and gas supplier ERU Trading LLC, according to the data on the bank's website.

"EBRD funds will be used to support growing gas trading operations of ERU Trading in order to secure low cost gas from EU during summer season and store it in Ukrainian gas storages with further sale in Ukraine (primary option) or re-export to the EU (secondary option) during winter heating season," the report says.

"The proposed project supports a private, independent trader in competing with the monopoly provider Naftogaz in an increasingly liberalized market, and facilitates increased liquidity and competition on the private energy exchange UEEX following the MoU signed by the EBRD in July 2019," it says.

ERU Trading LLC is a Ukrainian energy and gas trading company established in 2016 with the launch of the largest and most successful gas market reform in Ukraine's history. Its core activities have been natural gas import and trade, electricity export and domestic supply.

Tags: #ebrd
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:56 25.03.2021
EBRD in Ukraine launches project to create online courts for low cost claims

EBRD in Ukraine launches project to create online courts for low cost claims

12:06 24.03.2021
Farmak notes strategic role of partnership with EBRD

Farmak notes strategic role of partnership with EBRD

19:36 22.03.2021
Zelensky invites EBRD to join development of infrastructure projects, privatization in Ukraine

Zelensky invites EBRD to join development of infrastructure projects, privatization in Ukraine

16:37 16.03.2021
Ukravtodor launches joint anti-corruption project with EBRD

Ukravtodor launches joint anti-corruption project with EBRD

14:18 15.03.2021
Energoatom pays EBRD next installment of EUR 16.2 mln under loan to improve safety of nuclear power plants

Energoatom pays EBRD next installment of EUR 16.2 mln under loan to improve safety of nuclear power plants

15:45 26.02.2021
EBRD issues EUR 50 mln to Kyiv metro to buy new metro cars

EBRD issues EUR 50 mln to Kyiv metro to buy new metro cars

12:45 29.01.2021
Naftogaz plans to buy gas from EU for EUR 80.4 mln using EBRD funds

Naftogaz plans to buy gas from EU for EUR 80.4 mln using EBRD funds

12:33 21.01.2021
EBRD invests EUR 812 mln in Ukrainian projects in 2020

EBRD invests EUR 812 mln in Ukrainian projects in 2020

18:03 14.01.2021
EBRD asks energy regulator to allow Guaranteed Buyer to use loans of state-run banks issued to Ukrenergo to pay to 'green' generation

EBRD asks energy regulator to allow Guaranteed Buyer to use loans of state-run banks issued to Ukrenergo to pay to 'green' generation

17:22 14.01.2021
EBRD to help Infrastructure Ministry with drafting laws to create special funds for financing airports, railway infrastructure in Ukraine

EBRD to help Infrastructure Ministry with drafting laws to create special funds for financing airports, railway infrastructure in Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rada adopts law on certification of Ukrenergo

Low rate of vaccination creates additional risk of economic losses – NBU

NBU lowers current account deficit forecast to 0.8% of GDP in 2021, 3.6% of GDP in 2022

NBU raises key policy rate to 7.5%

Court upholds Philip Morris International group's appeal, cancels UAH 1.18 bln fine imposed by antimonopoly committee

LATEST

Net absorption in Kyiv's warehouse real estate market amounts to 84,000 sq m by late 2020 – CBRE Ukraine

Ferrexpo offers final dividends for 2020 at $ 0.132 per share versus $ 0.03 for 2019

Nord Stream 2 is issue of war, not business - Zelensky

Business expects slowdown in inflation, weakening of hryvnia devaluation - NBU poll

Rada adopts law on certification of Ukrenergo

Low rate of vaccination creates additional risk of economic losses – NBU

NBU lowers current account deficit forecast to 0.8% of GDP in 2021, 3.6% of GDP in 2022

NBU raises key policy rate to 7.5%

Over 80% of apartment demand in Kyiv accounts for primary market – study

Ukraine should create equal conditions for competition in market with Belarusian vehicles - Etalon corporation

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD