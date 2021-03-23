Ukrainian banks see profit fall by 60% in Jan-Feb - NBU

The solvent banks of Ukraine in January-February 2021 received UAH 6.491 billion of net profit, which is 2.5 times less than in the same period of 2020 (UAH 15.877 billion), according to data published on the website of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

According to the data, the income of banks for the two months of this year decreased by 1.3 times against the indicator for the same period last year, to UAH 35.089 billion. In particular, the result from revaluation and from sales and purchases was negative and amounted to UAH 3.856 billion, while in the same period last year it was positive and amounted to UAH 7.865 billion.

At the same time, commission income grew by 15.9%, to UAH 12.379 billion

The expenses of the banking system in January-February 2021 decreased by 5.8% compared to this indicator in 2020, to UAH 28.598 billion, in particular, payments to reserves by 21.9%, to UAH 1.048 billion. At the same time, commission expenses increased by 26.5%, to UAH 4.715 billion.

As reported, Ukrainian banks in 2020 reduced their net profit by 29%, to UAH 41.3 billion, but in the fourth quarter the decline was 63% due to increased payments to reserves.