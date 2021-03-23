Economy

14:42 23.03.2021

Ukrainian banks see profit fall by 60% in Jan-Feb - NBU

2 min read
Ukrainian banks see profit fall by 60% in Jan-Feb - NBU

The solvent banks of Ukraine in January-February 2021 received UAH 6.491 billion of net profit, which is 2.5 times less than in the same period of 2020 (UAH 15.877 billion), according to data published on the website of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

According to the data, the income of banks for the two months of this year decreased by 1.3 times against the indicator for the same period last year, to UAH 35.089 billion. In particular, the result from revaluation and from sales and purchases was negative and amounted to UAH 3.856 billion, while in the same period last year it was positive and amounted to UAH 7.865 billion.

At the same time, commission income grew by 15.9%, to UAH 12.379 billion

The expenses of the banking system in January-February 2021 decreased by 5.8% compared to this indicator in 2020, to UAH 28.598 billion, in particular, payments to reserves by 21.9%, to UAH 1.048 billion. At the same time, commission expenses increased by 26.5%, to UAH 4.715 billion.

As reported, Ukrainian banks in 2020 reduced their net profit by 29%, to UAH 41.3 billion, but in the fourth quarter the decline was 63% due to increased payments to reserves.

Tags: #banks #profit
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:37 20.03.2021
Zelensky enacts NSDC decision to extend sanctions against Sberbank, Prominvestbank for three years

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision to extend sanctions against Sberbank, Prominvestbank for three years

18:57 15.03.2021
S&P expects recovery of Ukrainian banks' indicators after COVID-19 pandemic

S&P expects recovery of Ukrainian banks' indicators after COVID-19 pandemic

18:14 11.03.2021
NSDC extends sanctions against two Russian banks for another three years – Danilov

NSDC extends sanctions against two Russian banks for another three years – Danilov

17:06 11.03.2021
SANCTIONS AGAINST TWO RUSSIAN BANKS EXTENDED FOR ANOTHER THREE YEARS - DANILOV

SANCTIONS AGAINST TWO RUSSIAN BANKS EXTENDED FOR ANOTHER THREE YEARS - DANILOV

18:30 10.03.2021
Ukrainian state-owned banks cut profit to UAH 23 bln in 2020 – Finance Ministry

Ukrainian state-owned banks cut profit to UAH 23 bln in 2020 – Finance Ministry

14:41 11.02.2021
PrivatBank tops list of most profitable Ukrainian banks late 2020, Ukreximbank leads among loss makers

PrivatBank tops list of most profitable Ukrainian banks late 2020, Ukreximbank leads among loss makers

18:24 05.02.2021
Polish Getin Holding signs agreement to sell subsidiary Idea Bank to Ukrainian buyer

Polish Getin Holding signs agreement to sell subsidiary Idea Bank to Ukrainian buyer

10:29 22.01.2021
Univer, Alfa-Bank conduct first repo with govt bonds on Ukrainian Exchange with risk control through Settlement Center

Univer, Alfa-Bank conduct first repo with govt bonds on Ukrainian Exchange with risk control through Settlement Center

12:40 12.01.2021
Share of NPL down to 42% since early 2020 - Rozhkova

Share of NPL down to 42% since early 2020 - Rozhkova

15:48 21.12.2020
Risks of bank sector slightly decline in six months – NBU

Risks of bank sector slightly decline in six months – NBU

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz, Firtash's Ye Energiya agree to supply gas under one-year contract

Ukrzaliznytsia not to restrict loading, unloading in Kyiv city, Sumy, Odesa, Kyiv regions

Fall in industrial production in Ukraine in Feb-2021 accelerates to 4.6% due to non-leap year - Statistics Service

Donbasenergo posts UAH 29.1 mln net profit in 2020, to pay UAH 8.7-14.5 mln in dividends

State Aviation Administration allows Bees Airline to operate 15 regular, 16 charter intl flights

LATEST

Naftogaz, Firtash's Ye Energiya agree to supply gas under one-year contract

Ukrzaliznytsia not to restrict loading, unloading in Kyiv city, Sumy, Odesa, Kyiv regions

Fall in industrial production in Ukraine in Feb-2021 accelerates to 4.6% due to non-leap year - Statistics Service

Refusal from IMF's funding will lead to increased inflation, hryvnia weakening – NBU dpty head

Infrastructure Ministry approves $ 200 mln project for Ukrainian Danube Navigation to build fleet for work on Dnipro

Donbasenergo posts UAH 29.1 mln net profit in 2020, to pay UAH 8.7-14.5 mln in dividends

State Aviation Administration allows Bees Airline to operate 15 regular, 16 charter intl flights

Economy Ministry proposes to allocate UAH 200 mln for travel certificates

Ukrgasbank expands 'green' financing for medicine, waste treatment, energy storage systems

Zelensky invites EBRD to join development of infrastructure projects, privatization in Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD