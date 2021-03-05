Economy

18:04 05.03.2021

Lithuania, Ukraine to create working group on BelNPP

The Energy Ministers of Lithuania and Ukraine have agreed to create a working group that will exchange information on the security situation at the Belarusian NPP (BelNPP), electricity imports from Russia, and the observed and analyzed electricity supply flows.

The agreements were reached at a meeting of acting Minister of Energy Yuriy Vitrenko with Minister of Energy of Lithuania Dainius Kreivis in Ukraine, the Ministry of Energy of Lithuania reported.

"BelNPP is a geopolitical project: it is a common threat to Lithuania and Ukraine, so we should solidarize in blocking its further development," the ministry's press service said, citing Kreivis.

He said that it is important not to trade in unsafe electricity from Belarus, so that it is a necessary condition for stopping the construction of the second power unit of the BelNPP.

Earlier this week, the head of the Lithuanian Ministry of Energy also announced negotiations with Poland and Latvia on blocking the Belarusian nuclear power plant.

