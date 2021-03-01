Ukraine pays $335 mln in interest on restructured eurobonds

On March 1, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine repaid the ninth coupon on eurobonds, the ministry has told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the total payment amounted to $335 million.

As reported, these eurobonds were issued as part of a debt operation conducted by Ukraine in 2015 with state and state-guaranteed debt, as well as the restructuring of foreign borrowings of Kyiv, the State Agency of Automobile Roads of Ukraine (Ukravtodor) and Pivdenne (Yuzhnoye) Design Bureau (Dnipro).

The interest rate on all these securities was set at 7.75% per annum. Interest income is accrued and paid twice a year on March 1 and September 1, starting from March 1, 2016. The repayment period of eurobonds is September 1 of the respective year from 2019 to 2027.