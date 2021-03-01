General fund of Ukraine's national budget in Feb 2021 reduced with deficit of UAH 18 bln – ministry

The general fund of the national budget of Ukraine in February 2021 was reduced to a deficit of UAH 18 billion, the Finance Ministry of Ukraine said.

"In January and February 2021, the general fund of the national budget was fulfilled with a deficit in the amount of UAH 28.3 billion, while the total fund of the reporting period was written down in the amount of UAH 49.3 billion," the Finance Ministry said in a release on Monday.

According to the Finance Ministry, referring to the operational data of the State Treasury Service, in January and February 2021, the income of the general fund amounted to UAH 124.9 billion (4% more than the list), expenses to UAH 154.2 billion, which is 90.7% of spending report.

"Financing of social spending, defense spending, debt service and subventions, subsidies to local budgets were carried out in full in accordance with the list on the basis of payment orders," the Finance Ministry said.

According to him, the actual public borrowings in the general fund of the national budget in January and February amounted to UAH 74.3 billion, or 68.6% of the planned for this period. The placement of government domestic loan bonds to finance the national budget brought UAH 74.3 billion, including UAH 14 billion in foreign currency.

"No funds were received from external sources as of March 1, 2021," the Finance Ministry said.

In January and February 2021, repayments amounted to UAH 51.5 billion, which is 2.1% less than the plan, service to UAH 13.8 billion (7.8% lower than planned).