Ukroboronprom, India's Adani Group signs memo on expanding armaments cooperation

The State Concern Ukroboronprom and the Indian company Adani Group have signed a memorandum to expand military and technical cooperation.

According to the press service of the state concern, the document was signed on February 23 by Director General of Ukroboronprom Yuriy Husev and President of Adani Defense & Aerospace Ashish Rajvanshi. The memorandum is related to the development, exchange of technologies and the production of various weapon systems and military equipment.

"The memorandum is the first step towards fruitful cooperation, which we agreed on during the Aero India 2021 exhibition. The document will soon be filled with important projects," Husev said.

According to him, this is about cooperation, in particular, in the aircraft building and radar areas.

The parties also agreed to develop a roadmap for the implementation of future projects.

Adani Group is an Indian diversified business conglomerate with six companies in the fields of energy, logistics, agribusiness, real estate, financial services, defense and aerospace.