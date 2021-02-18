Economy

17:22 18.02.2021

Ukraine, intl organizations finalizing memo on creation of capital market – Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and members of the government and international partners discussed a draft memorandum on the creation of a capital market in Ukraine.

"The memorandum should satisfy all signatories. For me, the result and the correct process of attracting partners are important. The document should confirm the intentions of the parties, give us the opportunity to start working on the roadmap and move forward," the government's press service quoted Shmyhal as saying.

In turn, head of the National Commission for Securities and Stock Market Tymur Khromayev noted during the meeting that the text of the memorandum had been agreed, and there was still a discussion on one issue. According to him, all constructive proposals of the parties were taken into account, and the Memorandum is practically ready for signing.

For his part, Director of the USAID Economic Growth Office Farhad Ghaussy noted that the parties have made great progress in developing the concept of creating a capital market, and USAID is ready to work together to make it a reality. He added that the process of finalizing the document will take into account the opinion of the IMF and other international partners.

In addition, Ghaussy stressed that USAID, as a sign of commitment to bringing the idea to life, will order the procurement and feasibility of the project to begin to move forward.

