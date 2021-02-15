Farmak plans to develop R&D cluster due to Kyiv City Council decision to sell land plot to company

The Farmak pharmaceutical company (Kyiv), thanks to the decision of Kyiv City Council to sell a land plot to the pharmaceutical company, plans to develop an R&D cluster project.

According to a press release on the company's website, on February 11 this year, Kyiv City Council, by an absolute majority of votes, decided to sell the company the land on which the production facilities of Farmak plant have been located for 95 years.

The intended use of land defined by the document is the operation and maintenance of a complex of buildings and structures.

"Farmak expresses gratitude to the deputies for supporting the development of a virtuous and transparent business. Production facilities, research facilities, the laboratory and technical complex of the enterprise are internationally certified and meet the high requirements of European standards. Now, thanks to the positive decision of the city council, we will be able to implement another ambitious project - the creation of a pharmaceutical R&D cluster to build up scientific and technical potential," executive director of the company Volodymyr Kostiuk said.

He recalled that over the past 25 years, Farmak has invested more than $ 300 million in the modernization of the enterprise.

Technical director of Farmak Andriy Goy, in turn, emphasized that the creation of the R&D cluster will be a step forward towards the development of biomedical research and development in Ukraine and an important step towards the transformation of Kyiv into the capital of the European level.

"The main capital of Kyiv should be precisely an intellectual product," he said.

The company is confident that the emergence of an R&D cluster will contribute to an increase in revenues to the city budget from knowledge-intensive sectors of the economy.