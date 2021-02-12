Economy

15:45 12.02.2021

Misen receives $47.1 mln of compensation from Ukrgazvydobuvannia in line with court ruling

1 min read
Misen receives $47.1 mln of compensation from Ukrgazvydobuvannia in line with court ruling

Misen Enterprises AB (Sweden) received $47.06 million from Ukrgazvydobuvannia (UGV), a subsidiary of Naftogaz Ukrainy, in an arbitration dispute over a stake in the Joint Activity in accordance with a ruling by the Kyiv Court of Appeal made on January 5, 2021.

According to the report of Misen Energy AB (publ) on its website, another UAH 1 million was received by another company under its control – Karpatygaz LLC.

Ukrgazvydobuvannia also paid UAH 236.11 million in nonresident income tax to the state budget.

According to the report, this compensation reflects Misen Enterprises AB's and LLC Karpatygaz's share of the replacement costs of the equipment subject to the joint ownership under the Joint Activity agreement.

"However, this compensation does not reflect the going concern value of Misen Energy AB (publ.)'s share at the time the exorbitant subsoil use tax was imposed on the Joint Activity, which led to the termination of the Joint Activity Agreement. Misen Energy AB (publ) and its partially owned subsidiaries reserve all their rights in this respect," Misen said.

Tags: #misen #court #ukrgazvydobuvannia
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:21 10.02.2021
Supreme Court does not initiate proceedings on two lawsuits on imposition of sanctions against TV channels

Supreme Court does not initiate proceedings on two lawsuits on imposition of sanctions against TV channels

09:23 09.02.2021
Supreme Court receives another claim from individual to challenge decree on television channels

Supreme Court receives another claim from individual to challenge decree on television channels

19:52 08.02.2021
Court suspends MH17 case until April 15

Court suspends MH17 case until April 15

14:55 04.02.2021
Supreme Court lifts seizure of PIB shares, unblocks its funds

Supreme Court lifts seizure of PIB shares, unblocks its funds

13:24 04.02.2021
Сourt allows detention of ex-dpty SBU head Neskoromny

Сourt allows detention of ex-dpty SBU head Neskoromny

11:07 03.02.2021
English court orders ex-owners of PrivatBank to further pay GBP 1 mln of bank's costs

English court orders ex-owners of PrivatBank to further pay GBP 1 mln of bank's costs

16:42 01.02.2021
Hearings on MH17 resumed in Netherlands, court to discuss how to deal with case from June 7

Hearings on MH17 resumed in Netherlands, court to discuss how to deal with case from June 7

10:46 01.02.2021
Investohills Vesta achieves freeze on assets of Kagerol Holdings, owner of Balaklava Mine in Sevastopol

Investohills Vesta achieves freeze on assets of Kagerol Holdings, owner of Balaklava Mine in Sevastopol

16:47 30.01.2021
Pechersky Court says it does not initiate proceedings against Biden, Poroshenko – press service

Pechersky Court says it does not initiate proceedings against Biden, Poroshenko – press service

16:44 28.01.2021
Administrative court refuses to satisfy Nefyodov's claim seeking to be reinstated as head of State Customs Service

Administrative court refuses to satisfy Nefyodov's claim seeking to be reinstated as head of State Customs Service

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kernel asks AMCU for permission to buy CascadeAgro, 12 more farms of Khomutynnik

DTEK CEO estimates deadline for completion of debt restructuring at three months

Some 30 banks to pass stress tests in 2021 – NBU

Inflation in Ukraine accelerates to 6.1% in Jan y-o-y – statistics

Ukraine initiating talks with Germany on advance payment for 'green' hydrogen

LATEST

'Green' bonds for payment to RES will be issued under state guarantees – Energy Minister

European Commission to scale up technical assistance program for Ukraine by EUR 800,000 in cooperation on critical raw materials

Green bonds to pay to RES generation could total up to UAH 24 bln – Energy Minister

EBA calls for quality law enforcement reform in 2021

European Commission reminds that Nord Stream 2 must comply with European legislation in case of implementation

PrivatBank tops list of most profitable Ukrainian banks late 2020, Ukreximbank leads among loss makers

European Parliament considers Ukrainian electricity market uncompetitive by EU standards

Kernel asks AMCU for permission to buy CascadeAgro, 12 more farms of Khomutynnik

Insurers of Ukraine increase tax payment by 24.5% in 2020

Ukraine strives for greater business access to European markets - Shmyhal

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD