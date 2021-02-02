China's Shenzhen MTC to invest $ 13 mln in KIVI TV sets as part of strategic partnership

The international TV manufacturer KIVI, headquartered in Ukraine, has signed an agreement on strategic partnership and deep integration with one of the largest electronics manufacturers, Shenzhen MTC (China, Shenzhen).

"In 2021, within the framework of the signed agreement, the Chinese manufacturing giant will invest more than $13 million only in the development of a new line of smart TVs KIVI 2021. Investments will be directed to the development of new hardware and software solutions for a significant increase in productivity and the implementation of a number of innovative technologies, new design solutions, as well as improved picture and sound quality," the Ukrainian company said.

The document also provides for the implementation of a number of innovative projects aimed at developing products under the KIVI brand over the next five years.

KIVI is an international company, developer and manufacturer of smart TVs and TV services. Products under the eponymous brand are sold in the European and Asian markets, and the KIVI TV service is available on all TV sets with the Android system in Ukraine.

The head office of KIVI is located in Kyiv, the development of TV sets and TV services is carried out by an international team of KIVI specialists, and production is carried out at high-tech factories in Europe and Asia.