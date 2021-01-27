Beneficiary of Nemiroff Hrybov may increase stake in Rostok-Holding to controlling

Economy

Samoran Investments Limited (the British Virgin Islands) of the beneficiary of Nemiroff, Yakiv Hrybov, which owns 49.9% in the Cypriot company Rostok Agroinvest Limited, which owns Rostok-Holding, may increase its stake to a controlling one.

The relevant permission was granted to Samoran by the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine on January 21, according to its website.

In addition, the AMCU allowed an as yet unnamed citizen of Ukraine to acquire three Rostok-Holding enterprises through Cyprus-based Zichino Limited: Novhorod-Siversky Elevator LLC, Demor and Novhorod-Siversky Agrarian Investments.

Rostok-Holding is a vertically integrated agro-industrial group specializing in the cultivation and sale of grain crops, the production, processing and sale of dairy products, and grain trading. The group includes three elevator complexes with a storage capacity of 104,000 tonnes and dairy farms in the Chernihiv and Sumy regions with a livestock of about 2,700 animals, including a milking herd of 1,300 animals. The group's land bank is declared on its website in the amount of about 60,000 hectares.

