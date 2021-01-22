Ukrainian pig breeders ask to revise quotas on pork imports from EU when revising FTA terms in 2021

The Association of Ukrainian Pig Breeders asked Deputy Minister of Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture, Trade Representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka not to increase or even reduce the quota on duty-free imports of pork, which account for 20,000 tonnes per year, during negotiations with the European Union (EU) on revising quotas under the FTA (free trade area) agreement, as supplies were made only from the EU to Ukraine, since signing the FTA agreement.

"Over the five years of the agreement, supplies were carried out only unilaterally: from the EU to Ukraine. Exports of pork and pork products from Ukraine to the EU are prohibited due to African swine fever [ASF], which was registered in Ukraine for the first time in 2012," the association said in an appeal to the Economy Ministry.

According to the association, imports of pork into Ukraine in 2020 increased by 17.1%, to 28,000 tonnes, 79.5% of it was imported from the EU. The Association of Ukrainian Pig Breeders said the revival of pork exports from the EU countries was due to the closure of the world's first largest market in China for exporters from Germany in connection with the outbreak of ASF.

The Association said that Ukrainian producers are working at a loss due to an oversupply of pork in the EU countries, where prices in Germany neighboring countries have decreased by an average of 20%, as well as an increase in the cost of Ukrainian pork by 25% in the fourth quarter of 2020 due to rise in the cost of feed.

According to the Association of Ukrainian Pig Breeders, exports of pork from Ukraine in 2020 increased by 22%, to 2,900 tonnes, but still lower than imports.

According to the State Statistics Service, as of January 1, 2021, the number of pigs in Ukraine was 5.84 million animals, of which in agricultural enterprises 3.62 million animals, and in households 2.22 million animals.