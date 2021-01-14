Economy

18:03 14.01.2021

EBRD asks energy regulator to allow Guaranteed Buyer to use loans of state-run banks issued to Ukrenergo to pay to 'green' generation

2 min read
EBRD asks energy regulator to allow Guaranteed Buyer to use loans of state-run banks issued to Ukrenergo to pay to 'green' generation

Managing Director of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for Eastern Europe and the Caucasus Matteo Patrone has appealed to Head of the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission of Ukraine (NEURC) Valeriy Tarasiuk with a request to allow state-owned enterprise Guaranteed Buyer to use UAH 10.25 billion taken by NPC Ukrenergo from state-run banks under government guarantees to repay the debt for 2020 to suppliers of electricity generated from renewable energy sources (RES).

"Your commission today is considering the possibility of providing SOE Guaranteed Buyer with instructions to prevent the use of the funds of the said loan taken by NPC Ukrenergo to repay the debt to renewable energy suppliers. We are concerned that the introduction of such a restriction and the corresponding failure to fulfill the obligation to repay this debt will have an additional negative impact on the stability of the sector," Patrone said on January 13 in a letter addressed to Tarasiuk posted by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko on Thursday.

According to some sources, Director of the Energy Community Secretariat Janez Kopač also addressed the head of NEURC with a letter of similar content.

As Patrone said, the presence of significant debts to suppliers of electricity from renewable energy sources is a violation of Ukrainian legislation, as well as the government's obligations under the memorandum of understanding with "green" investors, which was signed in July 2020.

"One of these obligations provided for the repayment of 40% of the debt accumulated until July 2020 inclusive by the end of 2020... and although NPC Ukrenergo signed a state-guaranteed loan to repay 40% of the debt for electricity from renewable energy sources, in accordance with the memorandum, this repayment is still did not take place," the representative of the EBRD said.

Tags: #ebrd
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:22 14.01.2021
EBRD to help Infrastructure Ministry with drafting laws to create special funds for financing airports, railway infrastructure in Ukraine

EBRD to help Infrastructure Ministry with drafting laws to create special funds for financing airports, railway infrastructure in Ukraine

12:26 28.12.2020
EBRD places announcement on purchase of new cars for Kyiv metro

EBRD places announcement on purchase of new cars for Kyiv metro

11:11 28.12.2020
Ukrposhta jointly with EBRD announces tender to buy 1,860 vehicles for Mobile Post Offices project

Ukrposhta jointly with EBRD announces tender to buy 1,860 vehicles for Mobile Post Offices project

17:30 18.12.2020
EBRD, EIB make joint statement on importance of fight against corruption in Ukraine

EBRD, EIB make joint statement on importance of fight against corruption in Ukraine

17:05 18.12.2020
Krykliy signs agreement with EBRD on raising EUR 450 mln for overhaul of Kyiv-Odesa highway

Krykliy signs agreement with EBRD on raising EUR 450 mln for overhaul of Kyiv-Odesa highway

17:54 05.11.2020
EBRD to provide EUR 25 mln loan for construction of bridge across railway in Kherson, EUR 40 mln for repair of roads in Dnipropetrovsk region

EBRD to provide EUR 25 mln loan for construction of bridge across railway in Kherson, EUR 40 mln for repair of roads in Dnipropetrovsk region

16:19 20.10.2020
Factoring reform could address market gap in receivables finance in Ukraine estimated at EUR 1.5-3.4 bln – EBRD

Factoring reform could address market gap in receivables finance in Ukraine estimated at EUR 1.5-3.4 bln – EBRD

12:22 12.10.2020
EBRD may lend EUR 450 mln for rehabilitation of Kyiv-Odesa highway, bypass around Lviv

EBRD may lend EUR 450 mln for rehabilitation of Kyiv-Odesa highway, bypass around Lviv

18:32 07.10.2020
Ukraine, EBRD sign memo to strengthen corporate governance, obliging Ukravtodor to carry out anti-corruption reform

Ukraine, EBRD sign memo to strengthen corporate governance, obliging Ukravtodor to carry out anti-corruption reform

13:59 07.10.2020
EBRD signs EUR 36.5 mln agreement to finance city of Khmelnytsky under Green Cities programme

EBRD signs EUR 36.5 mln agreement to finance city of Khmelnytsky under Green Cities programme

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian PM announces holding of constructive meeting on price of gas with IMF

IMF concerned about possible regulation of gas prices by state in Ukraine

Naftogaz in 2020 provides Gazprom with gas transit services for $ 2.11 bln - Naftogaz

Ukrainian PM orders preparing state regulation of gas price for quarantine period at UAH 6.99 per cubic meter

PM INSTRUCTS TO SUPPORT USERS OF ELECTRIC HEATING BY SUBSIDIES

LATEST

Ukrainian PM announces holding of constructive meeting on price of gas with IMF

UKRAINIAN PM ANNOUNCES HOLDING OF CONSTRUCTIVE MEETING ON PRICE OF GAS WITH IMF

Epicenter K opposes severe quarantine restrictions for businesses, large shopping centers

Epicenter K plans to invest over $1.2 bln in development of group in 2021-2022

IMF concerned about possible regulation of gas prices by state in Ukraine

Ukraine increases imports of chocolate by 25.7%, coffee by 15.4% in 2020

Honey exports from Ukraine increase in monetary terms by 27.2% in 2020

Ukraine's airports reduce passenger traffic by 64.4%, airlines by 65% in 2020

Naftogaz in 2020 provides Gazprom with gas transit services for $ 2.11 bln - Naftogaz

Lviv not to buy Belarusian buses without Ukraine's clear position on morality of such purchase – Sadovy

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD