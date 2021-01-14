Economy

17:22 14.01.2021

EBRD to help Infrastructure Ministry with drafting laws to create special funds for financing airports, railway infrastructure in Ukraine

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has supported the initiative of Minister of Infrastructure Vladyslav Krykliy to create special funds to finance the development of airports and railway infrastructure in Ukraine, according to a Thursday posting on the website of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine.

According to Krykliy, the creation of special funds will ensure the stable further development of airports and railways, as well as open up new opportunities for attracting private investment in the industry.

"The EBRD has already allocated funding and selected consultants who will analyze international experience, develop a concept and write relevant legislation to implement the above initiative. It is planned that the work of consultants will begin in the near future," the ministry said.

The results of a study of the institutional capacity of the Ministry of Infrastructure to structure and implement public private partnership (PPP) projects, as well as made recommendations for improving the work were also presented at the meeting.

The meeting was attended by: Krykliy, Associate Director and Head of Infrastructure at EBRD in Ukraine Mark Magaletsky, Director of Sustainable Infrastructure Policy & Project Preparation at EBRD Matthew Jordan-Tank, Head of the EBRD Sustainable Infrastructure Policy Unit John Seed, Secretary of State of the Ministry of Infrastructure Volodymyr Buchko, Head of the SPILNO PPP Project Development Office Taras Boychuk, Senior Managing Director of Ankura James Hanson, Managing Director of Ankura Misbah Uddin and other representatives of the ministry and EBRD.

 

Interfax-Ukraine
