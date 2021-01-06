Economy

14:06 06.01.2021

NBU orders banks to control evaluation of property received as collateral

2 min read
NBU orders banks to control evaluation of property received as collateral

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has improved the requirements for organizing a risk management system in banks and banking groups, including obliging banks to control the evaluation of property received as collateral, the NBU press service has said.

The changes were adopted in NBU Board resolution No. 172 dated December 29, 2020, which was posted on the regulator's website and came into force on December 31, 2020.

According to the document, control over the appraisal of property pledged on secured loans provides for verification of the property value, rotation of property appraisers, monitoring of the independence of the external appraiser selection process and back testing of the property value (analysis of the comparability of the property sale value with its value determined during the last estimates).

According to the NBU, in 2020 Bank Arcada and Misto Bank were withdrawn from the market due to problems with collateral.

The regulation also improved the requirements for the transfer of certain functions by banks to outsourcing. In particular, it determined the list of functions that cannot be outsourced, the list of functions, the implementation of which is not considered as allowed for outsourcing, and also made the bank responsible for the risks associated with the transfer of functions for outsourcing.

In addition, the National Bank authorized a responsible person of the banking group to organize a risk management system without taking into account the members of the banking group who do not have a significant impact on the activities of the banks, which are members of the banking group. This will help to ensure the comparability of the magnitude of risks and costs of managing them.

The regulator also clarified the definition of the positions of the Chief Risk Manager and Chief Compliance Manager, taking into account the different organizational structure of banks and simplified the procedure for automatic credit decision making for standardized credit products, which will facilitate the promptness of credit decision making.

The NBU also increased the frequency of reporting on operational risk to the bank's board and the frequency of stress testing of operational risk, which will reduce the burden on banks when preparing management reports.

 

Tags: #nbu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:04 28.12.2020
Dpty NBU Governors Rozhkova, Solohub appeal NBU Council's reprimand for violation of labour discipline

Dpty NBU Governors Rozhkova, Solohub appeal NBU Council's reprimand for violation of labour discipline

15:54 21.12.2020
NBU to resume annual stress tests in 2021, to set terms for restoring capital buffer – Financial Stability report

NBU to resume annual stress tests in 2021, to set terms for restoring capital buffer – Financial Stability report

15:48 21.12.2020
Risks of bank sector slightly decline in six months – NBU

Risks of bank sector slightly decline in six months – NBU

18:59 14.12.2020
NBU recognizes Misto Bank owned by Fursin as insolvent

NBU recognizes Misto Bank owned by Fursin as insolvent

17:31 10.12.2020
NBU expects growth of Ukraine's forex reserves in 2020 from $25.3 bln to over $27 bln

NBU expects growth of Ukraine's forex reserves in 2020 from $25.3 bln to over $27 bln

14:56 10.12.2020
NBU preliminarily estimates losses of Ukraine's GDP from tightened quarantine in Jan 2021 at 0.2%

NBU preliminarily estimates losses of Ukraine's GDP from tightened quarantine in Jan 2021 at 0.2%

14:24 10.12.2020
NBU retains refinancing rate at 6%

NBU retains refinancing rate at 6%

11:17 03.12.2020
NBU may refuse to respond to lockdown with discount rate - NBU Council member

NBU may refuse to respond to lockdown with discount rate - NBU Council member

17:44 01.12.2020
EU still concerned about NBU independence, despite continued policy

EU still concerned about NBU independence, despite continued policy

10:50 20.11.2020
Govt must choose between financing anti-epidemic measures, other expenditures – NBU Deputy Head

Govt must choose between financing anti-epidemic measures, other expenditures – NBU Deputy Head

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

World Bank improves forecast for Ukraine's economic growth in 2021 to 3%

Ferrexpo announces interim dividends of $0.132 per share

Deutsche Bank lends Ukraine $340.7 mln in late 2020 – Finance Ministry

Gas transit through Ukraine's GTS down by 38% in 2020

Ukreximbank provides Antonov with almost UAH 3 bln for construction of three An-178 aircraft for army

LATEST

Nestle announces launch of product line in Ukraine in partnership with Starbucks

United States intends to promote energy sector reform in Ukraine – embassy

Ukrainian malls to lose about UAH 1.5-2 bln of lease payments due to lockdown in Jan – opinion

Everyone is still dissatisfied – Energy Minister about situation on electricity market

NEURC to establish monitoring of contracts in electricity market between affiliated participants

Heads of Naftogaz Kobolev, Darnitsa Group Shymkiv, co-founder of Diligent Capital Partners Pasko join Kyivstar supervisory board

About 20% of territorial communities, two regions have no budgets for 2021 – Finance Ministry

World Bank improves forecast for Ukraine's economic growth in 2021 to 3%

Ukrzaliznytsia increases cargo transportation by 7.4% in Dec

Gazprom reduces gas transit through Ukraine by almost one third early 2021 – GTSOU

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD