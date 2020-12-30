Non-cash payments by PrivatBank clients 31% up in 2020

In 2020, Ukrainians conducted 1.6 billion transactions worth UAH 325 billion in the terminals of state-owned PrivatBank (Kyiv), which is 26% and 31% more than in 2019, respectively, the bank's press service has said.

According to the report, most of all in 2020, the bank's clients spent on buying food, in particular, at the end of the year, the volume of non-cash payments in supermarkets and grocery stores increased by 48%, to UAH 167 billion.

At the same time, spending in pharmacies over the same period increased by 40%, to UAH 27 billion, while spending on clothing and footwear decreased by 1.6%, to UAH 25 billion.

According to the bank's statistics, most purchases in 2020 were made before St. Nicholas Day on December 18, in particular, on this day, 6 million purchases were paid with cards, the largest amount was spent on Black Friday on November 27, when goods and services worth UAH 1.7 billion were purchased.

It is noted that traditionally little spending was observed on January 1, 2020, in particular, 1.5 million purchases worth UAH 257 million were paid with cards.

On December 18, 2016, the government of Ukraine, referring to the proposal of the National Bank and the former shareholders of PrivatBank, decided to nationalize this largest financial institution in the Ukrainian market and injected over UAH 155 billion into its capital.

According to the National Bank of Ukraine, PrivatBank as of October 1, 2020 ranked first in terms of total assets (UAH 600.15 billion) among 74 banks operating in the country.