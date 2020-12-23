Economy

13:31 23.12.2020

Construction of Nord Stream 2 might resume in Danish waters Jan 15 – regulator

2 min read
Construction of Nord Stream 2 might resume in Danish waters Jan 15 – regulator

The Fortuna pipe-laying vessel, which sails under the Russian flag, can begin laying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in Denmark's exclusive economic zone on January 15, 2021, the Danish Maritime Authority and project company Nord Stream 2 AG reported.

This refers to the laying of two lines of the gas pipeline from a point across from the southern end of Bornholm Island to the boundary between the Danish and German exclusive economic zones.

In addition to the Fortuna, the work will involve construction vessels Baltiysky Issledovatel and Murman, as well as other supply ships.

Temporary exclusion zones with a radius of 1.5 miles (2.8 km) around the Fortuna and 500 meters around the Baltiysky Issledovatel and Murman will be established when the vessels are at work and signal that they have limited maneuverability. Unauthorized shipping, diving, anchoring, fishing and work on the seabed will be prohibited in these zones.

European construction companies halted work on Nord Stream 2 a year ago after the United States passed a defense budget for the coming year that prohibited contractors from providing services for laying the pipeline.

After this, Russia began working on finishing the pipeline on its own. Two weeks ago, the Fortuna began work on finishing a 2.6-km section of the pipeline in Germany's exclusive economic zone.

Nord Stream 2 is now 94% complete, with more than 2,300 km of the 2,460-km pipeline laid.

Tags: #nord_stream_2
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:24 09.12.2020
Nord Stream 2 pipe laying planned in German waters for Dec - investor

Nord Stream 2 pipe laying planned in German waters for Dec - investor

16:15 20.10.2020
U.S. to broaden sanctions concerning vessels working on Nord Stream 2 pipeline - State Department

U.S. to broaden sanctions concerning vessels working on Nord Stream 2 pipeline - State Department

12:24 07.10.2020
Poland's UOKiK regulator fines Gazprom $7.6 bln, five other companies $61 mln that finance Nord Stream 2, orders contracts terminated

Poland's UOKiK regulator fines Gazprom $7.6 bln, five other companies $61 mln that finance Nord Stream 2, orders contracts terminated

12:20 22.09.2020
Russian Foreign Intelligence Service head expecting EU states to be pragmatic about Nord Stream 2

Russian Foreign Intelligence Service head expecting EU states to be pragmatic about Nord Stream 2

13:32 04.09.2020
Kuleba says imposing sanctions against Russia for Nord Stream 2, for poisoning Navalny necessary

Kuleba says imposing sanctions against Russia for Nord Stream 2, for poisoning Navalny necessary

14:36 28.08.2020
Merkel says it's wrong to link Nord Stream 2 to Navalny situation

Merkel says it's wrong to link Nord Stream 2 to Navalny situation

16:14 31.12.2019
Date of Nord Stream 2 launch cannot be announced because of force majeure situation due to U.S. sanctions – Peskov

Date of Nord Stream 2 launch cannot be announced because of force majeure situation due to U.S. sanctions – Peskov

11:03 23.12.2019
Russia has ships capable of completing Nord Stream 2 construction, but they won't cope in short time – media

Russia has ships capable of completing Nord Stream 2 construction, but they won't cope in short time – media

15:35 21.12.2019
U.S. Department of Treasury, Russia's European partners to hold consultations on sanctions against Nord Stream 2 on Sat

U.S. Department of Treasury, Russia's European partners to hold consultations on sanctions against Nord Stream 2 on Sat

10:59 12.12.2019
Ukraine thanks U.S. House of Representatives for approval of sanctions against Nord Stream 2

Ukraine thanks U.S. House of Representatives for approval of sanctions against Nord Stream 2

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's PM: 2021 national budget could be reviewed after Q1 2021

AMCU allows Dragon Capital to buy Novinsky's Unex Bank

Cabinet appoints Melnyk as Head of State Fiscal Service

Statistics Service confirms slowdown in Ukrainian economy recession in Q3, 2020 to 3.5%

IMF mission for first review of Stand-By Arrangement for Ukraine to start work on Dec 21 - Fund

LATEST

Cabinet approves concept of Donbas economic development until 2030

Govt approves Naftogaz's financial plan for 2020 with net profit of UAH 11.5 bln

Ukraine's PM: 2021 national budget could be reviewed after Q1 2021

Infrastructure minister: State Aviation Company may be created as early as 2021

Pension Fund fines Ukrposhta UAH 1.5 mln for untimely payment of pensions – Ukrposhta CEO

Gazprom budgets for gas supplies to Europe to rise to 183 bcm at $170 per 1,000 cubic meters in 2021

Transit of goods in Ukraine could recover to level of 2019 in 2021 – minister

Joining Clean Network to increase investment in Ukraine - US Under Secretary of State

Ukroboronservice, Qatari QTerminals to cooperate in Olvia seaport concession project

Employers submit over 7,000 applications for state aid for 170,000 employees

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD