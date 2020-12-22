Economy

15:11 22.12.2020

Philip Morris files suit against Ukraine in intl investment arbitration due to AMCU penalty

2 min read
Philip Morris files suit against Ukraine in intl investment arbitration due to AMCU penalty

Philip Morris International (PMI) has filed a lawsuit for bilateral investment arbitration against the government of Ukraine in connection with the unfair, in their opinion, decision of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) to fine them UAH 1.2 billion in the case of the wholesale distributor Tedis Ukraine, according to a press release from PMI.

"The decision of the committee is a clear violation of the investor's rights. We believe that this dispute between the investor and the state will have an extremely negative impact on the investment attractiveness of Ukraine, as well as on the country's reputation as a whole," CEO of Philip Morris Ukraine Kostas Salvaras said.

According to him, the lawsuit was filed on December 21 at the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (Washington, DC, the United States) in connection with the violated, according to the applicants, bilateral agreements on mutual protection of investments with the United States and Switzerland.

PMI recalls that in 2010-2011 the AMCU allowed Tedis to gain control over the majority of tobacco wholesalers, but in 2019 the same committee decided that PMI's Ukrainian subsidiaries and other global tobacco producers and Tedis colluded for the sake of Tedis' establishing monopoly on the market.

"The committee's decision violated the rights of PMI companies in accordance with the agreements between the United States and Ukraine and between Switzerland and Ukraine on a fair and equitable treatment of their investments in Ukraine and protection from arbitrary and discriminatory actions due to harm," the statement reads, in which the AMCU's actions are called illegal, illogical and arbitrary.

Tags: #amcu #philip_morris
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:52 22.12.2020
AMCU allows creating Ukrainian Road Consortium

AMCU allows creating Ukrainian Road Consortium

18:53 18.12.2020
AMCU closes Rotterdam + case without establishing violations

AMCU closes Rotterdam + case without establishing violations

08:59 16.12.2020
Competition agency fines DTEK UAH 275 mln for abuse of monopoly, company believes decision biased

Competition agency fines DTEK UAH 275 mln for abuse of monopoly, company believes decision biased

17:55 15.12.2020
Competition agency fines DTEK UAH 275 mln for abuse of monopoly, company believes decision biased

Competition agency fines DTEK UAH 275 mln for abuse of monopoly, company believes decision biased

11:57 09.12.2020
Ukrainian cigarette market to complete 2020 with 15% fall - CEO of Philip Morris Ukraine

Ukrainian cigarette market to complete 2020 with 15% fall - CEO of Philip Morris Ukraine

11:55 09.12.2020
Philip Morris to soon submit motion to intl arbitration in case of AMCU fine of UAH 1.2 bln

Philip Morris to soon submit motion to intl arbitration in case of AMCU fine of UAH 1.2 bln

16:33 03.11.2020
Competition agency fines Novo Nordisk, its distributor UAH 188 mln for price of insulin

Competition agency fines Novo Nordisk, its distributor UAH 188 mln for price of insulin

15:18 01.10.2020
AMCU establishes collusion upon purchase of Respublika mall

AMCU establishes collusion upon purchase of Respublika mall

15:22 21.08.2020
Roshen has no relation to production of corn starch molasses – corporation

Roshen has no relation to production of corn starch molasses – corporation

10:34 17.08.2020
Philip Morris pays UAH 1.2 bln fine imposed by AMCU

Philip Morris pays UAH 1.2 bln fine imposed by AMCU

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Cabinet appoints Melnyk as Head of State Fiscal Service

Statistics Service confirms slowdown in Ukrainian economy recession in Q3, 2020 to 3.5%

IMF mission for first review of Stand-By Arrangement for Ukraine to start work on Dec 21 - Fund

Business worsens assessment of current state of taxation in Ukraine – EBA poll

Risks of bank sector slightly decline in six months – NBU

LATEST

Over 23% of Ukrainian employers plan to increase salaries in 2021 - Jooble survey

DTEK Oil&Gas to start oil production in next 1-2 years, to expand due to participation in auctions, acquisitions

Gazprom increases booking of additional transit capacity via Ukraine in Jan as long-term booking declines

Electricity production from coal in Ukraine will fall by 46% by 2030, share of nuclear energy to grow from 53% to 57% - DTEK

DTEK expects launch of emissions trading system in Ukraine, connecting country's power system to European in 2023

Datagroup buys Volia

Kyivstar extends 4G coverage in Poltava, Chernivtsi, Chernihiv, Kharkiv regions

Intergal-Bud plans to launch 11 new projects in 2021

Cabinet appoints Melnyk as Head of State Fiscal Service

Statistics Service confirms slowdown in Ukrainian economy recession in Q3, 2020 to 3.5%

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD