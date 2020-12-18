Economy

11:28 18.12.2020

Ferrexpo paid over UAH 2.45 billion of taxes and charges for 9 months 2020

Enterprises of Ferrexpo (Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining and Belanovo Mining) paid more than UAH 2.45 billion of taxes and charges to budgets of different levels by results of January-September 2020, which is more than for the corresponding period of year 2019.

According to the structure of the enterprises’ payments, during the period under review, Poltava Mining (Ferrexpo Poltava Mining, FPM, belongs to Ferrexpo) transferred taxes and contributions to the budget of Ukraine for more than UAH 1923.0 million, Yeristovo Mining (Ferrexpo Yeristovo Mining, FYM, belongs to Ferrexpo) – more than UAH 508.5 million, Belanovo Mining (Ferrexpo Belanovo Mining, FBM belongs to Ferrexpo) – more than UAH 13.5 million.

Poltava Mining paid to the local budget more than UAH 221.8 million, to the regional budget – more than UAH 228.4 million, to the State Budget of Ukraine – more than UAH 1206.2 million (13%, 14% and 73% accordingly). The unified social tax of the enterprise exceeded UAH 266.3 million.

Yeristovo Mining transferred to the local budget more than UAH 57.8 million, to the regional budget – more than UAH 73.0 million, to the State Budget of Ukraine – more than UAH 326.0 million (13%, 16% and 71% accordingly). The unified social tax of the enterprise exceeded UAH 51.7 million.

Belanovo Mining paid to the local budget more than UAH 6.1 million, to the regional budget – more than UAH 0.8 million, to the State Budget of Ukraine – more than UAH 3.3 million (60%, 8% and 32% accordingly). The unified social tax of the enterprise exceeded UAH 3.3 million.

For nine months of 2020, FPM paid the corporate profit tax in amount of more than UAH 955.3 million, environmental tax – more than UAH 88.7 million, land tax – more than UAH 42.7 million, income tax – more than UAH 232.5 million, other taxes and contributions – more than UAH 51.7 million. Royalty payments exceeded UAH 285.5 million.

Yeristovo Mining paid for the same period environmental tax in amount of more than UAH 26.5 million, personal income tax – more than UAH 46.7 million, income tax - more than UAH 94.7 million and other taxes and contributions – more than UAH 51.7 million. Royalty payments exceeded UAH 194.5 million.

Main payments of Belanovo Mining to the budget for nine months of the current year included land tax in amount of more than UAH 3.7 million and personal income tax – more than UAH 3.6 million.

Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine. It has been mining, processing and selling high quality iron ore pellets to the global steel industry for over 40 years. In 2019, the Group produced 10.5 million tonnes of pellets ranking it as the 3rd largest exporter of pellets to the global steel industry with a market share of approximately 8%.

