The Izovat plant and Ukrainian Saw Mills co-owner Serhiy Lyshchyna has advocated for Ukraine to resume imports of raw materials that are not produced domestically but can be processed by Ukrainian companies. According to him, the raw materials import embargo causes problems for Ukrainian producers. "First of all, it concerns urea-formaldehyde concentrate, produced in Russia by three major chemical companies. This raw material is produced in minuscule quantities in Ukraine by a single producer because, being a raw material, UFC is not of much interest for sale," Lishchyna explained to the media.

According to him, it is extremely difficult to buy UFC's required volume after the embargo on UFC import. The company purchases finished concentrate from intermediary importers. Simultaneously, having lobbied for a ban on the cheapest UFC imports, the importers have practically killed off their competitors – resin producers. And those who survived are in heavy dependence on 1-2 suppliers from third countries with rhythmic delivery problems and high prices. "As a consequence, the production of wood boards is under attack, including us – the producers of chipboard and plywood," Sergiy Lishchyna said.

At the same time, Sergiy Lishchyna reminds that his enterprises in Ukraine employ around two thousand people who produce different types of woodworking products, such as chipboard and plywood, using resin. According to him, the embargo hits companies that process raw materials inside Ukraine, pay taxes, and provide employees with jobs. "I believe that Ukraine should import raw materials, not finished products. In such a way we can provide work to our production facilities and develop our economy, but from an aggressor state, we, in fact, can make a raw materials supplier. I am sure that this is in the interests of our state," the businessman said.