Economy

16:01 17.12.2020

Ukraine should import raw materials, not finished products - Sergiy Lishchyna

2 min read

The Izovat plant and Ukrainian Saw Mills co-owner Serhiy Lyshchyna has advocated for Ukraine to resume imports of raw materials that are not produced domestically but can be processed by Ukrainian companies. According to him, the raw materials import embargo causes problems for Ukrainian producers. "First of all, it concerns urea-formaldehyde concentrate, produced in Russia by three major chemical companies. This raw material is produced in minuscule quantities in Ukraine by a single producer because, being a raw material, UFC is not of much interest for sale," Lishchyna explained to the media.

According to him, it is extremely difficult to buy UFC's required volume after the embargo on UFC import. The company purchases finished concentrate from intermediary importers. Simultaneously, having lobbied for a ban on the cheapest UFC imports, the importers have practically killed off their competitors – resin producers. And those who survived are in heavy dependence on 1-2 suppliers from third countries with rhythmic delivery problems and high prices. "As a consequence, the production of wood boards is under attack, including us – the producers of chipboard and plywood," Sergiy Lishchyna said.

At the same time, Sergiy Lishchyna reminds that his enterprises in Ukraine employ around two thousand people who produce different types of woodworking products, such as chipboard and plywood, using resin. According to him, the embargo hits companies that process raw materials inside Ukraine, pay taxes, and provide employees with jobs. "I believe that Ukraine should import raw materials, not finished products. In such a way we can provide work to our production facilities and develop our economy, but from an aggressor state, we, in fact, can make a raw materials supplier. I am sure that this is in the interests of our state," the businessman said.

AD
Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rada lacks of votes to appoint Vitrenko as First Dpty PM of Energy

Rada appoints Leshchenko as Minister of Agrarian Policy, Food

Rada cuts VAT rate on agricultural raw materials from 20% to 14%

Govt approves acquisition of Nadra Yuzivska by Naftogaz

Agrarian Ministry to be restored in early 2021 – PM

LATEST

Metinvest pays EUR $8.4 mln on 2025 eurobonds

Zelensky calls signing 'industrial visa-free' agreement with EU key task for two years

Rada lacks of votes to appoint Vitrenko as First Dpty PM of Energy

Rada appoints Leshchenko as Minister of Agrarian Policy, Food

Completion of electricity market reform to allow Ukraine to be leader in decarbonization in Eastern Europe – DTEK CEO

New bus stops to be built in Ukraine – Ukravtodor

Rada cuts VAT rate on agricultural raw materials from 20% to 14%

Sowing of winter crops for 2021 harvest falls by 9.3% compared to last year

Synevo invests EUR 200,000 in launching next generation of PCR tests for COVID-19

Rada creates TIC to investigate reasons for coal industry enterprises unprofitability

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD