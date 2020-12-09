Economy

11:55 09.12.2020

Philip Morris to soon submit motion to intl arbitration in case of AMCU fine of UAH 1.2 bln

2 min read
Philip Morris to soon submit motion to intl arbitration in case of AMCU fine of UAH 1.2 bln

Philip Morris Ukraine, a large tobacco manufacturer, will soon file a motion with the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) in Washington in response to the decision of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) on a UAH 1.2 billion fine.

"Several years ago, the Antimonopoly Committee issued permits for the concentration of a company that practically 'swallowed' all distribution in the tobacco market. We actually had no choice with whom to work with. What happened next? Over time, the same Antimonopoly Committee declared that we, the producers, were to blame for 'establishing a monopoly,' and issued a huge fine to the producers," said the company's CEO Kostas Salvaras in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, back in February, the company filed a notification to the Ministry of Justice about the violation by the state of Ukraine of a number of obligations under the investment protection agreements. "The state has expired six months for the peaceful settlement of the dispute, and we have the right to initiate arbitration proceedings directly," Salvaras said.

"At the moment, we have already prepared an application to the International Center for the Settlement of Investment Disputes in Washington. We will submit an application shortly. We believe that we have a high chance of winning. When we win, we will be able to demand from the state not only return the fine paid by us, but also to compensate for our costs for lawyers," said the director general of Philip Morris Ukraine.

As reported, the AMCU imposed a fine of UAH 6.5 billion for anti-competitive concerted actions on four cigarette producers, including a UAH 3.4 billion fine on the distributor Tedis Ukraine.

Later, Philip Morris Ukraine paid a fine to the AMCU for a total amount of more than UAH 1.18 billion in order to avoid the accrual of penalties.

PJSC Philip Morris Ukraine jointly with LLC Philip Morris Sales and Distribution are affiliated companies of Philip Morris International (PMI), one of the world's largest manufacturers of tobacco products.

The company has been operating in Ukraine for over 20 years. It produces products at a factory in Kharkiv region.

In 2016, Ukraine became the seventh market in which Philip Morris launched IQOS, based on tobacco heating technology. Both affiliated companies employ over 1,300 people.

Tags: #amcu #philip_morris
AD
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:57 09.12.2020
Ukrainian cigarette market to complete 2020 with 15% fall - CEO of Philip Morris Ukraine

Ukrainian cigarette market to complete 2020 with 15% fall - CEO of Philip Morris Ukraine

16:33 03.11.2020
Competition agency fines Novo Nordisk, its distributor UAH 188 mln for price of insulin

Competition agency fines Novo Nordisk, its distributor UAH 188 mln for price of insulin

15:18 01.10.2020
AMCU establishes collusion upon purchase of Respublika mall

AMCU establishes collusion upon purchase of Respublika mall

15:22 21.08.2020
Roshen has no relation to production of corn starch molasses – corporation

Roshen has no relation to production of corn starch molasses – corporation

10:34 17.08.2020
Philip Morris pays UAH 1.2 bln fine imposed by AMCU

Philip Morris pays UAH 1.2 bln fine imposed by AMCU

11:59 30.07.2020
Competition agency accuses energy regulator of inaction on electricity market

Competition agency accuses energy regulator of inaction on electricity market

13:04 03.06.2020
DTEK considers preliminary conclusions of antitrust agency regarding violations in Burshtyn TPP area as unfounded

DTEK considers preliminary conclusions of antitrust agency regarding violations in Burshtyn TPP area as unfounded

12:32 18.02.2020
UAH 460 mln AMCU fine is unreasonable, said the Director of Imperial Tobacco in Ukraine

UAH 460 mln AMCU fine is unreasonable, said the Director of Imperial Tobacco in Ukraine

18:41 21.12.2019
Dragon Capital to acquire Kyiv-based office complex on Kontraktova Square from Alfa-Bank

Dragon Capital to acquire Kyiv-based office complex on Kontraktova Square from Alfa-Bank

12:18 05.12.2019
Managing director of Philip Morris Ukraine: we can move our cluster center office from Ukraine if there is unjustified pressure on our investments

Managing director of Philip Morris Ukraine: we can move our cluster center office from Ukraine if there is unjustified pressure on our investments

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

European Commission disburses EUR 600 mln in macro-financial aid to Ukraine

Ukraine's President, PM thank EU, European Commission's officials for providing Ukraine with EUR 600 mln of macro-financial aid

Economy Ministry estimates GDP decline for 10 months of 2020 at 5.2%, expects 5% fall over year – minister

Chinese investors of Motor Sich notify Ukraine about submission of dispute to intl arbitration

Ryanair to launch Kyiv-Venice route from March 30

LATEST

Inflation in Ukraine rises to 1.3% in Nov, to 3.8% in annual terms - State Statistics Service

European Commission disburses EUR 600 mln in macro-financial aid to Ukraine

Ukraine's President, PM thank EU, European Commission's officials for providing Ukraine with EUR 600 mln of macro-financial aid

Ukraine to receive EUR 640 mln from EIB for implementation of priority projects in infrastructure and transport

Nord Stream 2 pipe laying planned in German waters for Dec - investor

More than 20 Ukrainian companies join European Clean Hydrogen Alliance - Dpty energy minister

Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, Malaria to allocate over $135.78 million to Ukraine – Liashko

Nova Poshta Global creates hub for intl shipments in Lviv, launches cargo flights from U.S., China to Lviv

Ukrzaliznytsia gets over UAH 9 bln profit from cargo transportation in ten months

Economy Ministry estimates GDP decline for 10 months of 2020 at 5.2%, expects 5% fall over year – minister

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD