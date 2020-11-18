Several points of anti-corruption reform raise concerns of IMF – Finance Ministry

Several points of anti-corruption reform raise concerns of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), although all structural beacons for receiving the tranche have already been completed, Deputy Finance Minister Yuriy Drahanchuk said.

"With regard to anti-corruption reform, there are several points of concern for the IMF. These are the appointment of the High Council of Justice, the work of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, the work and independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau [NABU]. The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office competition has passed and the IMF is now looking at how it will work. Personnel are not the main thing," he said.

Drahanchuk expressed hope that the constitutional crisis will be resolved through joint efforts, but anti-corruption reform remains on the agenda.

"All the structural beacons that we had have already been fulfilled. And the IMF does not have formal prerequisites for not giving us a tranche or not sending a mission. But they look at the general situation in the country, which is not entirely positive now," the Deputy Minister of Finance said.

Almost every day, IMF representatives are in close contact with the Ministry of Justice and the Office of the President on the reform of the High Council of Justice and the work of NABU. The required concept and draft documents are being demonstrated, he said.

"There was a pause in September, but now a normal process is underway. Therefore, I think that the Fund's anti-corruption issues will be removed. We have formally fulfilled everything that we had to. Everything that informally worries the IMF is in the process of being resolved. Therefore, we expect a positive signal from them, the start of the Fund's mission. This will open us funding from the European Union and the World Bank," Drahanchuk said.