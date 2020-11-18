Metinvest pays out another coupon of $19.4 mln on 2029 eurobonds

Metinvest B.V. (the Netherlands), the parent company of the Metinvest mining and metallurgical group, made another coupon payment of $19.4 million on recently issued eurobonds maturing in 2029.

"We paid the coupon, everything was on schedule in accordance with the contractual obligations of the group," the press service of Metinvest told Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

The previous coupon payment was made in May of the current year.

The term of the current coupon payment on eurobonds 2029 is November 17, 2020.

Metinvest issued 2029 LPNs on October 17, 2019 as part of the successful debut placement of bonds in two currencies by the group and the completion of the deal to extend the maturity of eurobonds in circulation. In particular, 10-year eurobonds were placed for $500 million at 7.95% per annum and five-year eurobonds for EUR 300 million at 5.75% per annum.

LPNs 2029 were added to the high-yield CEMBI indices following their regular recalculation on November 29, 2019: CEMBI Broad and CEMBI Broad Diversified.