Economy

13:27 09.11.2020

NBU head, govt delegation to discuss prospects for cooperation with IMF, World Bank

NBU head, govt delegation to discuss prospects for cooperation with IMF, World Bank

Head of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Kyrylo Shevchenko will meet with the leadership of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank (WB) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) during his working visit to Washington from November 8 to November 13.

According to the press service of the NBU, the purpose of the official visit is to discuss the state and prospects of cooperation between Ukraine and international partners.

The government delegation had also left for Washington to meet with the leadership of the IMF and the World Bank, the Ministry of Finance told Interfax-Ukraine.

