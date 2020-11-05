Economy

13:01 05.11.2020

Ukroboronprom appoints head of Antonov State Enterprise

1 min read
Ukroboronprom appoints head of Antonov State Enterprise

Serhiy Bychkov has become acting Director General of the state-owned enterprise (SOE) Antonov (Kyiv), who until recently held the position of vice president, executive director of the enterprise.

Bychkov on Thursday as the head of the enterprise was presented by First Deputy Director General of the Ukroboronprom state concern Roman Bondar, one of the participants in the presentation told Interfax-Ukraine.

Oleksandr Los, who headed Antonov since the beginning of June 2020, and before that he was vice president for production and chief designer of the SOE, resigned on his own free from the post of president. Ukroboronprom accepted his resignation on November 4.

Antonov State Enterprise in 2019 cut its net profit by 71.5%, to UAH 447.98 million, revenue fell by 33.1%, to UAH 5 billion 998.66 million.

In the first half of this year, its revenue grew by 7.3%, to UAH 3.524 billion, while net profit fell by 8.1%, to UAH 340.06 million.

According to Los, the state-owned enterprise receives about 80% of its income from Antonov Airlines, from the fleet of which seven An-124-100 aircraft and their modifications with a carrying capacity of 150 tonnes, An-225 (250 tonnes) and An-22A (60 tonnes) are involved in cargo transportation.

Tags: #ukroboronprom #antonov
Interfax-Ukraine
