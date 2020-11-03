Constitutional Court removes case on constitutionality of law on Deposit Guarantee Fund from Nov 3 agenda

The Constitutional Court of Ukraine has removed the case on the constitutionality of the law on the households deposit guarantee system from its November 3 agenda, according to the updated agenda posted on its website.

The court planned to consider the relevant case behind closed doors.

The press service of the Deposit Guarantee Fund told Interfax-Ukraine earlier, neither the Fund nor the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) will be able to attend the meeting due to the closed door nature of the hearings.

The Deposit Guarantee Fund also refused to comment on the possible consequences of recognizing the law on the households deposit guarantee system unconstitutional, citing the risk of being charged with pressure on the court.

As reported, on September 15, the Constitutional Court completed consideration of this case with doors open. The judges said that the decision of the Constitutional Court will be made public on its website.