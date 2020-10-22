Economy

12:32 22.10.2020

MPs propose e-residency for IT employees with profit tax rate of 5% – bill

2 min read
MPs propose e-residency for IT employees with profit tax rate of 5% – bill

A group of MPs has registered bill No. 4245 with amendments to the Budget Code on the electronic residency mechanism, which implies a preferential income tax rate of 5%, in the Verkhovna Rada.

According to the information on the parliamentary website, the bill was registered on October 21 by MPs from the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Volodymyr Tsabal, Kira Rudik and Halyna Vasylchenko, as well as MP from the Servant of the People Danylo Hetmantsev.

"The idea is simple. If you are an IT specialist from India, China, Pakistan, Germany, or even Belarus, then, being in your country, you can become an electronic resident, that is, an electronic taxpayer. And for this you will pay only one simple tax – 5%, which our sole proprietors pay from turnover," Zhelezniak said.

According to him, this mechanism may be of interest, in particular, to citizens of Asian countries. On the other hand, this will allow attracting additional funds to the national budget, he said.

"This proposal may not be so interesting to the United States or the EU, but it will definitely be interesting to other countries, especially Asia, the East, which have not a better reputation and more complex tax legislation compared to the Ukrainian one," Zhelezniak said.

Tags: #budget #it
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:19 19.10.2020
Head of State Tax Service expects smaller lag from budget receipt plan for 2020 from UAH 10 bln to UAH 5 bln in Oct

Head of State Tax Service expects smaller lag from budget receipt plan for 2020 from UAH 10 bln to UAH 5 bln in Oct

17:24 09.10.2020
Kyivstar announces launch of Open Telecom Platform for interaction with IT grocery companies

Kyivstar announces launch of Open Telecom Platform for interaction with IT grocery companies

12:18 05.10.2020
Zelensky signs decree on measures to attract IT specialists from Belarus

Zelensky signs decree on measures to attract IT specialists from Belarus

17:56 28.09.2020
Ukraine will remain dependent on external creditors in next few years - head of Raiffeisen Bank Aval

Ukraine will remain dependent on external creditors in next few years - head of Raiffeisen Bank Aval

10:52 28.09.2020
CES proposes postponement of minimum wage increase to UAH 6,500 for 2022

CES proposes postponement of minimum wage increase to UAH 6,500 for 2022

12:36 25.09.2020
Fedorov considers financing of cybersecurity in budget-2021 dramatically insufficient

Fedorov considers financing of cybersecurity in budget-2021 dramatically insufficient

15:15 22.09.2020
SPF head proposes double budget plan for privatization receipts in 2021 to UAH 12 bln

SPF head proposes double budget plan for privatization receipts in 2021 to UAH 12 bln

18:54 16.09.2020
Tax hikes to balance budget categorically unacceptable - EBA

Tax hikes to balance budget categorically unacceptable - EBA

16:48 16.09.2020
Khmelnytsky's K.Fund launches IT and entrepreneurship project in Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Kryvy Rih schools

Khmelnytsky's K.Fund launches IT and entrepreneurship project in Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Kryvy Rih schools

10:37 16.09.2020
State budget deficit of 6% GDP to result in public debt increase, its expensive servicing – CES expert

State budget deficit of 6% GDP to result in public debt increase, its expensive servicing – CES expert

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Decline in industrial production in Ukraine slows to 4.4% in Sept 2020 – statistics

Refinancing rate could grow to 7.5% by late 2021 – NBU forecast

NBU improves inflation forecast for 2020 to 4.1%, worsens for 2021 to 6.5%

First container train from China arrives in Ukraine by new route – Ukrzaliznytsia

NBU keeps forecast for Ukraine's GDP fall in 2020 by 6%, improves growth expectations in 2021 to 4.2%

LATEST

Decline in industrial production in Ukraine slows to 4.4% in Sept 2020 – statistics

Surplus of current account of balance of payments in 2020 will be 2.9% of GDP - NBU

NBU could play role of market maker on secondary govt bonds market, denies participation in financing budget deficit

Refinancing rate could grow to 7.5% by late 2021 – NBU forecast

Renovation of roads leading to checkpoints is one of Ukravtodor's priorities for 2021

NBU improves inflation forecast for 2020 to 4.1%, worsens for 2021 to 6.5%

First container train from China arrives in Ukraine by new route – Ukrzaliznytsia

NBU as before expects arrival of IMF SBA tranche by late 2020 – NBU governor

NBU keeps forecast for Ukraine's GDP fall in 2020 by 6%, improves growth expectations in 2021 to 4.2%

NBU keeps key policy rate at 6%

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD