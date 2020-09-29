Metinvest will buy back all 2021 eurobonds for $ 115.3 mln, 2023 eurobonds for $ 193.2 mln

Metinvest B.V. (the Netherlands), the parent company of the Metinvest mining and metallurgical group, will buy back all 2021 eurobonds previously issued by the company for $ 115.3 million and part of 2023 eurobonds for $ 193.2 million, according to Metinvest B.V.'s report on the first results of obtaining consent to buy back its eurobonds maturing in 2021 and 2023 and the issue of new eurobonds.

According to the document, there are currently 2021 eurobonds in the amount of $ 115.3 million in circulation, and with amendments and recalculation with a fixed interest rate, $ 118.020 million will be spent on their redemption.

Currently, there are also 2023 eurobonds for a total of $ 504.515 million in circulation, while within the first stage (with the end of acceptance on September 28) applications for the redemption of these bonds for the amount of $ 193.227 million were accepted.

As reported, Metinvest is placing seven-year eurobonds worth $ 333 million with a yield of 7.95%. The demand for eurobonds exceeded $ 1.6 billion.