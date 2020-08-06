Court postpones to Aug 14 consideration of claim on executing court ruling of 2017 on PrivatBank's serving Surkis offshore deposits

The Pechersky District Court of Kyiv based on the results of a meeting on August 6 has postponed until August 14 the consideration of the claim of the offshore companies of the Surkis brothers on executing the court decision of 2017 on the obligation of state-run PrivatBank (Kyiv) to service their deposits placed on the accounts of the Cypriot branch of the financial institution in 2012-2014, Andriy Pozhidayev, the legal adviser to PrivatBank, has stated.

"The meeting was very short. The plaintiff's representative filed a motion to amend his statement. We also filed a motion to postpone the consideration of the case due to the fact that only today the summons and documents have been received. The court postponed the consideration of the case until August 14," he told reporters.

He clarified that the plaintiffs added the amount of interest to the statement to the claims regarding the repayment of the loan principal (about $250 million), which PrivatBank allegedly owes to the indicated companies.

The press service of PrivatBank told Interfax-Ukraine the interest rate specified in the amended statement is 13%, while the rate on deposits in the eurozone is about 2%.

The amount of the claims of the Surkis offshore companies, declared in the last lawsuit, taking into account the change made on August 6, reached $350 million (of which $102 million is interest), the press service noted.

"The plaintiffs ... ask the court to determine the exact amount to be paid by PrivatBank ... And also ... if the bank does not voluntarily fulfill its obligations to pay such amounts, they ask to authorize the State Executive Service to forcibly recover the said money," the adviser said.

He stressed that according to the position of PrivatBank, in 2016, during the nationalization, the deposits of related parties were exchanged for additionally issued shares and, accordingly, such agreements have been fulfilled to date.