15:28 04.08.2020

Vodafone Ukraine covers over 1,000 settlements with 4G network in 900 MHz range

The Vodafone Ukraine mobile operator has covered more than 1,000 settlements of Ukraine with a 4G network in the 900 MHz range, the company's press service said on Tuesday.

According to the report, in particular, to date, the LTE 900 MHz network has been launched in the Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Ternopil, Rivne and Volyn regions.

"By the end of 2020, the LTE 900 MHz network will be launched in all regions of Ukraine: alternately from west to east. According to the licensing conditions, by the middle of 2022, mobile high-speed Internet coverage should be provided in settlements with a population of more than 2,000 people on 95% of the territory and reaching 90% of the population of Ukraine, and the coverage of roads of international and national importance by the middle of 2024 as well," the company said.

In addition, the company said that it is also working to expand network capacity in places with heavy Internet traffic.

According to the data provided, in general, during the lockdown Vodafone Ukraine expanded the network capacity in Zakarpattia region, Odesa city and region, in Dnipro and Dnipropetrovsk region, Zhytomyr region, Kherson, Kharkiv, Chernivtsi, Poltava, Volyn regions, in the city of Uman, Cherkasy region, in the cities of Kyiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporizhia and Kropyvnytsky. In general, the modernization covered more than 10,000 sectors of base stations at 4,000 sites.

Tags: #4g #vodafone
Interfax-Ukraine
