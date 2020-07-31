Economy

NBU approves acquisition of 100% of Credit Dnipro Bank's charter capital by Yaroslavsky

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) on July 30 approved the direct acquisition of a 100% stake in Credit Dnipro Bank's (Dnipro) charter capital by businessman Oleksandr Yaroslavsky, the central bank said on its website on Friday, July 31.

"The NBU has approved the direct acquisition of a 100% stake in the charter capital of JSC Credit Dnipro Bank by Ukrainian citizen Yaroslavsky. This decision was made on July 30, 2020 by the NBU Committee on Banking Supervision and Regulation and Oversight of Payment Systems," the bank said.

