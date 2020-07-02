Economy

15:51 02.07.2020

Resignation of NBU governor temporarily affects Ukraine's issuing eurobonds, we will talk on further plans later – Finance minister

2 min read
Resignation of NBU governor temporarily affects Ukraine's issuing eurobonds, we will talk on further plans later – Finance minister

A statement on the resignation of the governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), Yakiv Smolii, has affected the temporary suspension of Ukraine's issuing eurobonds, the Ministry of Finance will later decide what to do next, Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko has stated.

"As soon as we completed the issue, we learned about the news … this is the resignation of the NBU governor. Therefore, I think, we made a balanced decision in the morning to stop this issue. Investors appreciated our decision ... We are ready to make a certain pause, and then decide what and how we will do," he said during a press briefing.

According to Marchenko, Smolii's decision was "absolutely extraordinary." He added that there could be no worse moment than yesterday's corresponding statement for placing Ukraine's issue of eurobonds.

As reported, on Thursday morning, Ukraine canceled a deal on the issue of new 12-year $1.75 billion eurobonds with the option of buyback for $750 million eurobonds maturing in 2021-2022.

The deal was launched on July 1. Initially, the benchmark yield was 7.875%, then it was reduced to 7.625%, and finally to 7.3-7.4%. The total "new" demand (that is, excluding those presented for redemption as part of a tender held in parallel with the new placement for two old issues) amounted to $7.5 billion

Tags: #finance_minister #ministry_of_finance #nbu #smolii #marchenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:10 02.07.2020
EU says NBU governor's resignation is 'a worrying signal' – statement

EU says NBU governor's resignation is 'a worrying signal' – statement

16:15 02.07.2020
No grounds to talk about threat to NBU independence, IMF trust – Finance minister

No grounds to talk about threat to NBU independence, IMF trust – Finance minister

15:51 02.07.2020
Ukraine's Finance Minister expects quick stabilization of markets after NBU governor's resignation

Ukraine's Finance Minister expects quick stabilization of markets after NBU governor's resignation

11:18 02.07.2020
Ukraine annuls issue of eurobonds after NBU governor's resignation – Finance ministry

Ukraine annuls issue of eurobonds after NBU governor's resignation – Finance ministry

12:18 01.07.2020
Deficit of Ukraine's consolidated balance of payment totals $353 mln in May 2020

Deficit of Ukraine's consolidated balance of payment totals $353 mln in May 2020

12:04 25.06.2020
Recognition of ban from suspending decisions of NBU, Deposit Guarantee Fund by courts when securing claims unconstitutional to affect financial stability – NBU

Recognition of ban from suspending decisions of NBU, Deposit Guarantee Fund by courts when securing claims unconstitutional to affect financial stability – NBU

14:53 24.06.2020
Express stress tests show risks at two state-run, seven other banks in capital adequacy – NBU

Express stress tests show risks at two state-run, seven other banks in capital adequacy – NBU

11:18 23.06.2020
Fall in real GDP in 2020 may exceed 5% – NBU

Fall in real GDP in 2020 may exceed 5% – NBU

16:00 12.06.2020
Ukraine gets $2.1 bln of first tranche from IMF

Ukraine gets $2.1 bln of first tranche from IMF

11:29 12.06.2020
Ukraine will refrain from introducing new currency restrictions during IMF program

Ukraine will refrain from introducing new currency restrictions during IMF program

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

No grounds to talk about threat to NBU independence, IMF trust – Finance minister

Ukraine annuls issue of eurobonds after NBU governor's resignation – Finance ministry

Naftogaz in June pays UAH 39.6 bln of dividends to budget, bringing total payment to UAH 48.1 bln – Kobolev

Govt extends PSO on market where gas sold to households by one month until Aug 1

Zelensky approves scheme of NEURC members rotation until 2025, selects Antonova to be first to leave commission

LATEST

Metinvest sees revenue fall by 13%, debt down by $34 mln in April

Naftogaz in June pays UAH 39.6 bln of dividends to budget, bringing total payment to UAH 48.1 bln – Kobolev

EIB will issue EUR 50 mln for building new premises for UNIT.City

Govt extends PSO on market where gas sold to households by one month until Aug 1

Govt approves allocation of UAH 35 bln from anti-COVID-19 fund for road repairs, construction

Zelensky approves scheme of NEURC members rotation until 2025, selects Antonova to be first to leave commission

Minimum retirement benefits to be raised in Ukraine from July 1 – Pension Fund

Zelensky fully supports replacement of profit tax by exit capital tax – Saakashvili

Wizz Аir відкриває з вересня рейси зі Львова та Києва в Пардубиці, з березня 2021 року - з Одеси до Мілана, Болоньї та Рима

Wizz Аir launches flights from Lviv, Kyiv to Pardubice from Sept, from Odesa to Milan, Bologna, Rome from March 2021

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD