Ukroboronprom, Antonov start developing program to revive Ukrainian aviation industry

Ukroboronprom State Concern, together with Antonov State Enterprise, aviation industry enterprises and government members, have begun preparing proposals for a draft medium-term revival program for the aviation industry.

The press service of Ukroboronprom said that a special working group of representatives of a number of industry enterprises began working on June 26 under the chairmanship of Roman Bondar, the deputy director general for concern transformation, and Oleksandr Los, the acting President of Antonov.

It included, in particular, representatives from the Ukrainian Research Institute of Aviation Technology, Zaporizhia Machine Building Design Bureau Progress, Plant 410 Civil Aviation, Kharkiv Machine Building Plant FED, Kharkiv State Aircraft Manufacturing Enterprise, and also representatives of the concern on aircraft manufacturing and strategic projects.

"The development and approval of the government program is a long-awaited event for the aviation industry. This will provide financing for domestic aircraft building, will allow our customers, the Ministry of Defense and the Interior Ministry, to satisfy their own demand for AN aircraft, and for Antonov to get a starting impulse for the development of domestic aircraft manufacturing," Bondar said.

Ukroboronprom reports that the proposed development concept consists of five main programs that decide the strategic directions of financing the industry.

The goal of the programs is to create conditions for implementing innovative research projects and developing new competitive aviation technologies, materials, production processes and equipment, conducting tests, the implementation of which will allow developing new models of serial, modernized passenger and transport aircraft, helicopters, engines for them, other aircraft, and will also facilitate their exports to foreign markets.