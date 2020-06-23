Deputy President's Office Zhovkva becomes 'investment nanny' for Black Iron in Ukraine – company

Canada's Black Iron, implementing the investment project to create a new iron ore production facility in Kryvy Rih (Dnipropetrovsk region), counts on practical assistance from the "Investment Nanny" represented by Deputy head of the President's Office of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva.

The company said in a press release that several supportive statements regarding Black Iron made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will promote the implementation of its project. The company believes that the reference to "this issue is almost resolved" in his speech is most likely regarding currently ongoing positive discussions between Black Iron, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense and other Ukraine government agencies on the transfer of state-owned land essential for construction of Black Iron's Shymanivske iron ore project.

Black Iron CEO Matt Simpson said that "President Zelensky's strong and consistent support of Black Iron's project is important as it provides the company and its investors with confidence that the Shymanivske project will obtain the necessary land and permits required for construction in a timely manner."

"Deputy Head of the President's Office, Mr. Ihor Zhovkva, has taken on the responsibility to be Black Iron's "Investment Nanny," a formal role created by Ukraine's government to support foreign investors, to personally ensure all items requiring Ukraine government support to implement Black Iron's project are addressed by the various impacted government departments as a priority."