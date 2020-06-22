Antonov's trade union suing govt regarding withdrawal of enterprise from Ukroboronprom concern

The trade union of the strategic State Enterprise Antonov filed a claim with the District Administrative Court of Kyiv to revoke government resolution No. 269 dated March 31, 2015, by which SE Antonov was placed under the management of Ukroboronprom, the law firm Ilyashev & Partners said on Monday on its website.

The labor collective of Antonov believes that the resolution violates its rights and was adopted in gross violation of the Constitution, the law of Ukraine on the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, the law of Ukraine on protection of economic competition, and the law of Ukraine on the principles of state regulatory policy in the field of economic activity.

The trade union's claim also states that the transfer of Antonov's entire property complex from the management of the Ministry of Economic Development into the management of Ukroboronprom back in 2015 had extremely negative consequences, which affected the company's business results.

"Given the loss of traditional markets and the long-term absence of governmental orders for the development and construction of aircraft, Ukroboronprom has been failing to provide any assistance to Antonov for five years. Instead, the concern, headed by Aivaras Abromavičius, is currently a needless superstructure, for the support of which Antonov incurs additional costs," the trade union said.

According to the company, in 2018-2020 Antonov transferred the amount of UAH 122 million for the support of Ukroboronprom. Another UAH 74 million were transferred by Antonov in 2015-2019 – on the instructions of Ukroboronprom – as financial assistance to other member companies of the concern.

As reported, on June 9, 2020, Ukroboronprom decided to terminate the powers of the president of the Antonov Oleksand Donets.