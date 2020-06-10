Zelensky: EUR 500 mln from EU will help reduce debt burden, overcome coronavirus consequences

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky notes that the second tranche of the fourth macro-financial assistance program from the European Commission in the amount of EUR 500 million will help reduce debt burden and overcome the economic consequences of the coronavirus epidemic.

