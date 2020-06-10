Economy

17:00 10.06.2020

Zelensky: EUR 500 mln from EU will help reduce debt burden, overcome coronavirus consequences

1 min read
Zelensky: EUR 500 mln from EU will help reduce debt burden, overcome coronavirus consequences

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky notes that the second tranche of the fourth macro-financial assistance program from the European Commission in the amount of EUR 500 million will help reduce debt burden and overcome the economic consequences of the coronavirus epidemic.

"Ukraine received the second tranche of the fourth macro-financial assistance program from the European Commission in the amount of EUR 500 million. These funds will help reduce debt burden and overcome the negative economic consequences caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," he wrote on Twitter.

Tags: #eu #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:54 10.06.2020
Ukraine gets EUR 500 mln macro-financial assistance from EU

Ukraine gets EUR 500 mln macro-financial assistance from EU

11:11 10.06.2020
Cabinet ready to present updated action program by week's end, will ask Rada to support it on June 18-19 – Zelensky meeting with Cabinet, Rada reps, law enforcers

Cabinet ready to present updated action program by week's end, will ask Rada to support it on June 18-19 – Zelensky meeting with Cabinet, Rada reps, law enforcers

14:34 09.06.2020
Zelensky about situation in Donbas: I have 'an ocean of information,' no need to respond to those 'in the lake'

Zelensky about situation in Donbas: I have 'an ocean of information,' no need to respond to those 'in the lake'

11:20 09.06.2020
Zelensky in favor of development of national plan to address veterans' problems, families of killed military

Zelensky in favor of development of national plan to address veterans' problems, families of killed military

09:46 09.06.2020
EU ready to support coal industry reform in Ukraine – energy ministry

EU ready to support coal industry reform in Ukraine – energy ministry

09:21 09.06.2020
Zelensky: Social distancing, mask regime must be observed

Zelensky: Social distancing, mask regime must be observed

16:18 08.06.2020
Zelensky: Social distancing, mask regime must be observed

Zelensky: Social distancing, mask regime must be observed

13:36 08.06.2020
EU ready to support coal industry reform in Ukraine – energy ministry

EU ready to support coal industry reform in Ukraine – energy ministry

15:03 06.06.2020
Ukreximbank's Supervisory Board open to crisis calls from customers, encourages them to official, transparent communication

Ukreximbank's Supervisory Board open to crisis calls from customers, encourages them to official, transparent communication

09:22 06.06.2020
Merkel supports Ukraine-initiated changes in work of TCG

Merkel supports Ukraine-initiated changes in work of TCG

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine gets EUR 500 mln macro-financial assistance from EU

Court dismisses govt counterclaim against 2017 court ruling on PrivatBank's commitment to service Surkis offshore companies' deposits

World Bank predicts 3.5% fall of Ukraine's GDP in 2020, growth by 3% in 2021

Inflation in Ukraine slows to 0.1% in May, to 1.7% y-o-y

Money supply in Ukraine 2.2% up in May

LATEST

Court dismisses govt counterclaim against 2017 court ruling on PrivatBank's commitment to service Surkis offshore companies' deposits

World Bank predicts 3.5% fall of Ukraine's GDP in 2020, growth by 3% in 2021

Inflation in Ukraine slows to 0.1% in May, to 1.7% y-o-y

Money supply in Ukraine 2.2% up in May

First direct container train from China arrives in Kyiv, Ukrzaliznytsia plans to organize it on continuous basis

Capital investment in Ukraine decreases by 35.5% in Q1 2020 – statistics

Raiffeisen Bank International moves development of digital banking to Ukraine

Supreme Court rejects lawsuit of ex-chairman of PrivatBank board Dubilet against bank, Interfax-Ukraine

Metinvest keeps 42nd place among global steel producers in 2019 – Worldsteel

Ukrtransnafta transports WTI oil for first time

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD