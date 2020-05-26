Economy

11:52 26.05.2020

All eyes on Africa during Council of Exporters and Investors under Foreign Ministry of Ukraine – Kuleba

2 min read
Africa will be in the limelight of the renewed Council of Exporters and Investors under the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Ukraine, said Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba adding that development of cooperation with the African states was one of the priorities of the foreign policy of Ukraine.

"Only few days ago, we launched the Council of Exporters and Investors at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It now unites 120 leading Ukrainian export-oriented companies. The purpose of this agency is to simplify trade and investment between nations, and Africa will be in the limelight of this Council," he said in a video address on the occasion of Africa Day posted on ministry's Twitter on Monday.

Kuleba said that Ukrainian companies were already exporting grain, drinks, meat, equipment and machinery to the African countries. "The IT sector is one of the most promising in our relations," the minister added.

He emphasized that one of the priorities of Ukraine's foreign policy was the development of cooperation with the African states.

"Good relations between us symbolize the great prospects of our cooperation and will lead our nations to prosperity and a better life," he explained.

According to Kuleba, now 20,000 students from Africa are studying in Ukraine, and Ukraine will be glad to see more of them.

"I'm glad that more and more Africans are choosing Ukraine for higher education. Currently, 20,000 students from the African countries are studying in our country, and we welcome more," said the foreign minister.

#kuleba #investors
