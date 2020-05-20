Economy

16:09 20.05.2020

PrivatBank will send almost UAH 25 bln of profit to state budget – govt resolution

1 min read
PrivatBank will send almost UAH 25 bln of profit to state budget – govt resolution

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the distribution of profit of state-owned PrivatBank (Kyiv) for 2019, in particular, UAH 24.457 billion (75%) will be paid in dividends to the state budget, and UAH 6.522 billion will be allocated to cover losses from the previous years (20%), while the reserve fund will receive UAH 1.630 billion (5%).

The government approved the relevant decree without discussion on May 20.

As reported, at the end of April, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the norm for paying part of profit of state enterprises to the national budget for PrivatBank at the level of 75%.

On December 18, 2016, the government of Ukraine, referring to the proposal of the National Bank and the former shareholders of PrivatBank, decided to nationalize this largest financial institution in the Ukrainian market and poured more than UAH 155 billion into its capital.

According to the National Bank of Ukraine, as of January 1, 2020 PrivatBank ranked first among 75 operating banks in the country in terms of total assets (UAH 552.058 billion).

Tags: #privatbank
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:53 07.05.2020
Court denies claim of PrivatBank's trade union to terminate powers of board chairman Krumphanzl

Court denies claim of PrivatBank's trade union to terminate powers of board chairman Krumphanzl

18:40 06.05.2020
Supreme court to consider case on Surkis' deposits in PrivatBank on June 15 – court

Supreme court to consider case on Surkis' deposits in PrivatBank on June 15 – court

13:39 05.05.2020
Supreme Court to consider case on Surkis family's deposits in PrivatBank on May 18 – NBU

Supreme Court to consider case on Surkis family's deposits in PrivatBank on May 18 – NBU

16:32 15.04.2020
No court decision on Surkis' recovering $250 mln from PrivatBank, everything a bit more complicated – Justice Minister

No court decision on Surkis' recovering $250 mln from PrivatBank, everything a bit more complicated – Justice Minister

15:54 15.04.2020
Court rejects appeal against decision on PrivatBank's paying over $250 mln to Surkis – bank

Court rejects appeal against decision on PrivatBank's paying over $250 mln to Surkis – bank

14:02 04.04.2020
PrivatBank files new lawsuit for $5.5 bln in Cyprus against ex-owners – bank

PrivatBank files new lawsuit for $5.5 bln in Cyprus against ex-owners – bank

11:03 27.03.2020
Payments on 'toxic' loan portfolio of PrivatBank almost halved in 2019

Payments on 'toxic' loan portfolio of PrivatBank almost halved in 2019

18:57 25.03.2020
Ukrainian parliament registers two bills as alternatives to 'anti-Kolomoisky' bill

Ukrainian parliament registers two bills as alternatives to 'anti-Kolomoisky' bill

18:44 25.03.2020
Court obliges PrivatBank to pay over $200 mln to six Surkis' offshores, bank will contest ruling – media

Court obliges PrivatBank to pay over $200 mln to six Surkis' offshores, bank will contest ruling – media

10:51 18.03.2020
PrivatBank suspends cash foreign currency purchase, sale, switches to online transactions

PrivatBank suspends cash foreign currency purchase, sale, switches to online transactions

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

CONCORDE CAPITAL

Concorde Capital raises $50 mln for hybrid financing projects amid coronavirus crisis

UKRZALIZNYTSIA

Ukrzaliznytsia sees UAH 7 bln of loss in Q1 2020

ZELENSKY INVESTORS

Limit for investment nanny cut from $100 mln to $30 mln for attracting Ukrainian investors – president

INVESTMENT ZELENSKY

Ukraine to open investment office led by ex-head of Adjara govt Varshalomidze in Sept

EUROBONDS METINVEST

Metinvest pays $22.6 mln coupon on 2029 eurobonds

LATEST

Nova Poshta Moldova opens first two branches in Chisinau

Бізнес за рік не змінив низької оцінки довіри до судової влади - ЄБА

Cabinet approves financial plan of Turboatom for 2020 with UAH 522 mln net profit

Ecopolis HTZ of Yaroslavsky signs memo of cooperation with leading research centers

Issue of reforming Ukrzaliznytsia to be raised after lockdown – Zelensky

Concorde Capital raises $50 mln for hybrid financing projects amid coronavirus crisis

Energoatom hopes construction works at spent nuclear fuel storage facility to be completed by late Sept

Zelensky: Impossible to find independent person in energy sector

Ukrzaliznytsia sees UAH 7 bln of loss in Q1 2020

Dnipro Hotel to become first 'big privatization' target after coronavirus crisis – Zelensky

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD