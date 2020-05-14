China's ZTE Corporation becomes first business resident of Yaroslavsky's Ecopolis KhTZ

DCH Group of Oleksandr Yaroslavsky and ZTE Corporation, a large Chinese telecommunications equipment manufacturer, have signed a memorandum of cooperation under the Ecopolis KhTZ project, the DCH press service has said.

The document was signed on behalf of DCH by the managing company of the Ecopolis KhTZ business park, and on behalf of ZTE – the Ukrainian division of ZTE Ukraine Corporation. The ceremony was held in a video conference format due to quarantine restrictions in Ukraine.

According to the report, ZTE became the first Ecopolis KhTZ business resident in the industrial park (industrial cluster) and the technology park (IT and R&D clusters). The promising areas of cooperation are the creation of a ZTE office, an R&D center, and a production site in the territory of Ecopolis KhTZ.

"You are the first in the development of the Ecopolis KhTZ technology cluster. I hope other Chinese companies will follow you, such as, for example, Alibaba Group," DCH said.

In turn, the vice president of ZTE Corporation emphasized the compliance of the Ecopolis KhTZ project with his company's strategic priorities, and the CEO of ZTE Ukraine said that ZTE is ready to offer its expertise for the implementation of Smart City digital transformation projects in Kharkiv.

Kharkiv Mayor Hennadiy Kernes, who was present at the signing ceremony, noted that the city will fully assist in the implementation of the initiative of DCH Group.