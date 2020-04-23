Economy

11:20 23.04.2020

UAFIC gets $100,000 from USAID to create mediation platform for handling financial consumer complaints

2 min read
UAFIC gets $100,000 from USAID to create mediation platform for handling financial consumer complaints

UAFIC gets $100,000 from USAID to create mediation platform for handling financial consumer complaintsKYIV. April 23 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The Ukrainian Association of Fintech and Innovation Companies (UAFIC) has been awarded a grant of $100,000 from the USAID Financial Sector Transformation Project to create a national mediation platform, FinSkarga, for handling financial consumer complaints.

According to a statement of UAFIC, the goal of this project is to establish an online voluntary mechanism for settling complaints in the financial market.

A national survey of financial literacy commissioned by the USAID Financial Sector Transformation Project indicated that many Ukrainians have complaints against financial services providers (banks, finance companies) but simply accept this as a fact of life. Moreover, 45% of consumers do not even know whom to complain to, or where to apply for the protection of their rights. Courts are viewed as an expensive and slow alternative for dispute resolution with financial institutions.

"We are working to create a platform that will allow consumers to communicate their problems about financial services to banks and finance companies… We believe that it will help increase the overall level of financial literacy and public confidence in the financial sector. It will also help financial services providers identify weaknesses in their products or procedures, and help them to improve their services," Board Chairman of UAFIC Rostyslav Dyuk said.

In his opinion, the mediation platform will lessen the load on the regulators and judiciary.

The association said that In addition to receiving, monitoring and analyzing consumer complaints, FinSkarga, may serve as a mediator, providing both parties to a dispute with an opportunity to access counselling assistance on certain issues and to reach agreement.

With the help of this platform, the UAFIC will also conduct studies to identify the main reasons for consumer complaints when receiving and using financial services.

The platform will be pilot tested in August 2020, and its official launch is scheduled for the beginning of October 2020. The service will be available on any application subject to Internet connection.

"This will be the first independent platform in Ukraine that will allow individuals to resolve their disputes with financial services providers quickly, free of charge, and without applying to the regulator or the court," the association said.

Tags: #uafic #usaid
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:45 10.12.2019
Digital Ministry, Startup Grind Kyiv, USAID will select 15 startups to participate in Startup Grind Global 2020 conference in Silicon Valley

Digital Ministry, Startup Grind Kyiv, USAID will select 15 startups to participate in Startup Grind Global 2020 conference in Silicon Valley

17:45 05.12.2019
USAID launches new program to support civil society in Ukraine

USAID launches new program to support civil society in Ukraine

16:33 11.09.2018
USAID to finance HIV/AIDS tests for 268,000 Ukrainians in 2019

USAID to finance HIV/AIDS tests for 268,000 Ukrainians in 2019

18:42 13.08.2018
USAID will continue providing aid to Donetsk region in next five years - local authorities

USAID will continue providing aid to Donetsk region in next five years - local authorities

15:35 24.07.2018
Tetra Tech awarded $85 mln contract by USAID to support enhanced energy security in Ukraine

Tetra Tech awarded $85 mln contract by USAID to support enhanced energy security in Ukraine

16:34 08.06.2018
Kyiv administration together with USAID will work out plan for upgrading heat supply system in Kyiv

Kyiv administration together with USAID will work out plan for upgrading heat supply system in Kyiv

13:03 12.05.2018
U.S. to give Ukraine $125 mln as additional assistance

U.S. to give Ukraine $125 mln as additional assistance

13:16 15.12.2017
USAID plans new $90 mln project to support reforms in Ukraine's energy sector

USAID plans new $90 mln project to support reforms in Ukraine's energy sector

17:45 28.07.2017
USAID launching project in Ukraine to evaluate simplified strategy for hepatitis C treatment

USAID launching project in Ukraine to evaluate simplified strategy for hepatitis C treatment

10:12 26.06.2017
USAID program helps hundreds of Ukrainians start their business

USAID program helps hundreds of Ukrainians start their business

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NBU predicts 5% decline in Ukraine's GDP in 2020 with 3.4% bounce in 2021

NBU revises downwards inflation forecast for Ukraine in 2020 to 6%

NBU ready to take govt-secured corporate bonds, municipal bonds as collateral

NBU cuts key policy rate from 10% to 8%

Fitch revises Ukraine's outlook to stable; affirms at 'B'

LATEST

Venture investments in Ukrainian startups, IT companies 1.5 times up in 2019 – UVCA

NBU predicts 5% decline in Ukraine's GDP in 2020 with 3.4% bounce in 2021

NBU revises downwards inflation forecast for Ukraine in 2020 to 6%

EBRD ready to provide financial support to Ukrenergo to partially cover company's deficit

NBU ready to take govt-secured corporate bonds, municipal bonds as collateral

NBU plans to hold first long-term refinancing auction in first half of May – NBU governor

NBU cuts key policy rate from 10% to 8%

Ukrposhta sends cargo worth $1.5 mln to US by UIA passenger plane, plans to make flight regular

Port charges should be cut by 20% in two stages – industry associations

Fitch revises Ukraine's outlook to stable; affirms at 'B'

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD