Ukraine's government drafting list of banned activities during COVID-19 quarantine

The government is developing a list of activities prohibited during quarantine, while previously it was planned to approve a list of critical infrastructure facilities that are allowed to work in quarantine, Deputy Economy Minister Svitlana Panaiotidi said on Facebook.

According to her, the initiative of the list of companies that are allowed to work caused a panic and the ministry rejected it.

"We are creating a list of industries, but at the moment I am making a list of prohibitions," Panaiotidi said.

"The update is on the lists of critical infrastructure. The concept has changed. Instead of a list of those who are allowed to work, there will be a list of those who are prohibited. It is more correct and glad that there are still people in the government who are ready to listen to feedback," Member of Parliament Oleskiy Mushak said on Facebook.

According to him, as of Sunday evening, March 22, the list of activities that are prohibited during quarantine was as follows:

1. Operation of theaters, cinemas, museums, other cultural and entertainment institutions.

2. Activities for public events (concerts, performances, sporting events).

3. Activities of sports clubs and fitness centers.

4. Catering establishments (except for takeaway and/or delivery).

5. Market activities (food, household and any other).

6. Operation of shopping malls (except retail in the list of permitted).

Panaiotidi said the list of prohibited activities should include gatherings of religious organizations.