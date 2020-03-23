Economy

09:24 23.03.2020

NSDC provides modern software package for managing statistics throughout Ukraine in current situation – PM

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said that the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has provided the government with a modern software package for managing statistics throughout Ukraine in the current situation related to the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

"We are working with the National Security and Defense Council, which provided a modern software package so that we can compile and manage whole statistics throughout Ukraine on each hospital, each medical facility in the next few days," he said in the Svoboda Slova Savika Shustera (Freedom of Speech of Savik Shuster) program on the air of Ukraine TV Channel on Friday night.

