Economy

16:43 19.03.2020

Cabinet introduces U.S. citizen Bensh to Naftogaz supervisory board

1 min read
Cabinet introduces U.S. citizen Bensh to Naftogaz supervisory board

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has introduced U.S. citizen Robert Bensh, who has a considerable experience of work in the country's energy sector, to the supervisory board of Naftogaz Ukrainy as the state representative.

The corresponding decision is enshrined in cabinet resolution No. 293-r dated March 11, 2020, the text of which is available on the government portal.

At the same time, the Cabinet of Ministers canceled resolution No. 79-r of February 5, 2020 on the appointment of Ireneusz Bil, the CEO of Amicus Europae Foundation (a private foundation created by ex-president of Poland Aleksander Kwasniewski), to the Naftogaz supervisory board.

Bensh is currently a major beneficiary of PJSC Donbasenergo through PrJSC Energoinvest Holding.

As reported, the Naftogaz supervisory board includes independent directors Clare Spottiswoode (Britain), Bruno Lescoeur (France), Amos Hochstein (the United States) and Ludo Van der Heyden (Belgium), as well as state representatives Nataliya Boyko and Yuliya Kovaliv.

Tags: #naftogaz
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:50 04.03.2020
Naftogaz seeks to boost group's share of gas supplies to households

Naftogaz seeks to boost group's share of gas supplies to households

16:14 02.03.2020
Anti-trust agency opens case against Naftogaz for setting prices for households too high

Anti-trust agency opens case against Naftogaz for setting prices for households too high

19:04 17.02.2020
Naftogaz holds consultations with investment banks, potential investors as for IPO – Kobolev

Naftogaz holds consultations with investment banks, potential investors as for IPO – Kobolev

11:02 17.02.2020
Naftogaz submits updated assessment of compensation for assets expropriated by Russia in Crimea

Naftogaz submits updated assessment of compensation for assets expropriated by Russia in Crimea

18:01 14.02.2020
Decline in Ukrgazvydobuvannia production linked to lack of professionals in Naftogaz management – Naftogaz official

Decline in Ukrgazvydobuvannia production linked to lack of professionals in Naftogaz management – Naftogaz official

15:31 14.02.2020
Naftogaz executive officer Vitrenko challenging non-payment of bonus by company in court

Naftogaz executive officer Vitrenko challenging non-payment of bonus by company in court

11:15 10.02.2020
Naftogaz could file new lawsuits against Gazprom with intl arbitration tribunal, EU antitrust body – Naftogaz official

Naftogaz could file new lawsuits against Gazprom with intl arbitration tribunal, EU antitrust body – Naftogaz official

17:28 04.02.2020
Naftogaz receives $578 mln from Gazprom for gas transit in Dec-Feb

Naftogaz receives $578 mln from Gazprom for gas transit in Dec-Feb

15:13 29.01.2020
Naftogaz to cut price of gas for industry by 14.2-15.3%

Naftogaz to cut price of gas for industry by 14.2-15.3%

17:21 28.01.2020
Price of gas for households, heat suppliers in Jan to be UAH 4.65 per cubic meter without VAT, transport costs – Naftogaz

Price of gas for households, heat suppliers in Jan to be UAH 4.65 per cubic meter without VAT, transport costs – Naftogaz

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine consulting with IMF on possibility of receiving emergency financing over COVID-19 – NBU

NBU permits banks to award clients with benefits in servicing performing loans during quarantine period

Ukrzaliznytsia pays some $60 mln on eurobonds

SCM proposes to create economic health HQ

NBU arranging alternative supply of cash currency to Ukraine, asks to wait, not panic

LATEST

Ukroboronprom restores artificial lung ventilators production at Burevisnyk in Kyiv, to launch FFP3 respirators output at Novator in Khmelnytsky

Govt to draft bill on state budget's stabilization fund creation

SkyUp to carry out charter flights from Vienna, Zurich, Paris, Lisbon to Kyiv

NBU introduces long-term refinancing of banks for up to five years

NBU seeks to postpone submission of annual financial statements by banks, transfer assessment of banks' business models

Ukraine consulting with IMF on possibility of receiving emergency financing over COVID-19 – NBU

Large business, local authorities create regional crisis response team to combat COVID-19

NBU permits banks to award clients with benefits in servicing performing loans during quarantine period

Business calls on Health Ministry to unlock registration of disinfectants

PrivatBank suspends cash foreign currency purchase, sale, switches to online transactions

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD