Cabinet introduces U.S. citizen Bensh to Naftogaz supervisory board

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has introduced U.S. citizen Robert Bensh, who has a considerable experience of work in the country's energy sector, to the supervisory board of Naftogaz Ukrainy as the state representative.

The corresponding decision is enshrined in cabinet resolution No. 293-r dated March 11, 2020, the text of which is available on the government portal.

At the same time, the Cabinet of Ministers canceled resolution No. 79-r of February 5, 2020 on the appointment of Ireneusz Bil, the CEO of Amicus Europae Foundation (a private foundation created by ex-president of Poland Aleksander Kwasniewski), to the Naftogaz supervisory board.

Bensh is currently a major beneficiary of PJSC Donbasenergo through PrJSC Energoinvest Holding.

As reported, the Naftogaz supervisory board includes independent directors Clare Spottiswoode (Britain), Bruno Lescoeur (France), Amos Hochstein (the United States) and Ludo Van der Heyden (Belgium), as well as state representatives Nataliya Boyko and Yuliya Kovaliv.