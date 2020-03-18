Economy

10:51 18.03.2020

PrivatBank suspends cash foreign currency purchase, sale, switches to online transactions

State-owned PrivatBank (Kyiv) has switched all foreign exchange transactions online for the period of the termination of international air traffic, the press service of the bank reported on Wednesday.

"From March 18, PrivatBank will conduct currency exchange operations for customers, who are natural persons, in non-cash format through the Privat24 mobile bank application, the Privat24 web version and a network of self-service terminals," the bank said in a statement.

The depositors with deposits in foreign currency, which validity expires, will be able to receive cash currency at the bank's cash desks without restrictions upon prior reservation.

According to the information on the PrivatBank website, the exchange rate in the branches was UAH 27.30-28.50/$1 (purchase and sale), the online exchange rate was UAH 27.30-28.5714/$1.

Tags: #currency #privatbank
Interfax-Ukraine
