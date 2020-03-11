Economy

10:07 11.03.2020

SCM reports 17.4% increase in capital investment in 2019

2 min read
SCM reports 17.4% increase in capital investment in 2019

 In 2019, businesses within the SCM group made capital investments totaling UAH 42.1 billion, which is 17.4% more than in 2018, the company has reported on its website.

Earlier, SCM's Public Relations and Communications Director Natalya Yemchenko announced that 2019 will be the year of the group's record investments in the Ukrainian economy: in 2018, the group increased its capital investment by 51%, to UAH 36 billion.

According to the results of the first half of 2019, SCM reported a double growth of investments in the development and modernization of production to UAH 20.41 billion, over the first nine months it amounted to 30%, to UAH 31 billion.

According to group's estimates, its investments amounted to 20% of all investments in industry in Ukraine in 2019.

Yemchenko said that the main investments in 2019 were made in DTEK and Metinvest. Major projects in the mining and metallurgical complex were the overhaul of the blast furnace No. 3 of the Azovstal iron and steel works with the simultaneous installation of a pulverized coal injection plant, and the reconstruction of the sheet rolling workshop 1700 at Mariupol Illich Steel Works, as well as the launch of a new complex of continuous casting machine No. 4 at Mariupol Illich Steel Works for $150 million, which will increase steel production at the plant by 40%.

The SCM director reported that DTEK made major investments in green energy in 2019. Nikopol solar power plant has been operating since March 2019; two phases of the Prymorska Wind Farm with 52 General Electric wind turbines were launched; the construction of infrastructure was completed and all 26 Vestas wind turbines were installed at the Orlovska Wind Farm; Pokrovska Wind Farm has been supplying electricity since October.

"The main thing is we are modernizing metallurgy and building a new energy sector. We have invested, are investing and will continue investing," Yemchenko said.

SCM reported that the amount of taxes paid by its businesses to the state budget amounted to UAH 58.5 billion in 2019, and the financing of social programs in the cities where enterprises operate, grew to UAH 10.8 billion.

The group reported a 30% increase in tax payments to UAH 62 billion in 2018.

Tags: #scm
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:48 28.01.2020
SCM Holdings Limited acquires Les Cedres villa from Campari Group in French Riviera

SCM Holdings Limited acquires Les Cedres villa from Campari Group in French Riviera

14:56 29.11.2019
SCM expects economic downturn in 2020

SCM expects economic downturn in 2020

15:32 06.06.2018
Cypriot court decides to 'unfreeze' SCM assets

Cypriot court decides to 'unfreeze' SCM assets

16:01 03.05.2018
London court rejects SCM lawsuit on Ukrtelecom case, company to continue defending its position

London court rejects SCM lawsuit on Ukrtelecom case, company to continue defending its position

18:02 24.01.2018
SCM expects arrest of $820 mln assets in dispute over Ukrtelecom to be lifted in late Feb-early March

SCM expects arrest of $820 mln assets in dispute over Ukrtelecom to be lifted in late Feb-early March

17:08 24.01.2018
ESU is only company that responsible for debts to state banks - SCM

ESU is only company that responsible for debts to state banks - SCM

14:47 24.01.2018
Khoroshkovsky was real ultimate beneficiary of EPIC during privatization of Ukrtelecom – SCM

Khoroshkovsky was real ultimate beneficiary of EPIC during privatization of Ukrtelecom – SCM

12:55 24.01.2018
High Court of Justice to hear SCM's counterclaim against LCIA decision in Ukrtelecom purchase-concerning $820 mln litigation with Raga

High Court of Justice to hear SCM's counterclaim against LCIA decision in Ukrtelecom purchase-concerning $820 mln litigation with Raga

10:26 24.01.2018
It is right that government can hold accountable those who sold Ukrtelecom - SCM Director for International and Investor Relations

It is right that government can hold accountable those who sold Ukrtelecom - SCM Director for International and Investor Relations

11:17 10.01.2018
Amsterdam court freezes Dutch assets of SCM, DTEK, Metinvest in dispute over Ukrtelecom, SCM works as usual

Amsterdam court freezes Dutch assets of SCM, DTEK, Metinvest in dispute over Ukrtelecom, SCM works as usual

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Govt ready to continue cooperation with IMF – Ukrainian PM's phone call with IMF mission

Ukraine's rep in IMF calls on Ukraine to discuss country's strategy

Inflation in Ukraine falls to 2.4% year-over-year in Feb – statistics

Hryvnia exchange rate down to minimum since August 2019

Fitch expects weakening of hryvnia, 3.5% GDP growth in 2020

LATEST

NBU has enough reserves to resist to small pressure on hryvnia by nonresidents-holders of govt bonds – expert

NBU sells record high of $270 mln in interbank market on Tuesday

Govt ready to continue cooperation with IMF – Ukrainian PM's phone call with IMF mission

Ukraine's rep in IMF calls on Ukraine to discuss country's strategy

Inflation in Ukraine falls to 2.4% year-over-year in Feb – statistics

Hryvnia exchange rate down to minimum since August 2019

Fitch expects weakening of hryvnia, 3.5% GDP growth in 2020

Fitch affirms Ukraine at 'B', outlook positive

Cabinet will seek investors to privatize Centrenergo together with state mines – premier

Ukraine's GDP 0.5% down in Jan – Economy ministry's assessment

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD