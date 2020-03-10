Economy

12:53 10.03.2020

Hryvnia exchange rate down to minimum since August 2019

1 min read
Hryvnia exchange rate down to minimum since August 2019

Turbulence on world markets due to the worldwide coronavirus epidemic over the weekend lowered the hryvnia rate at exchanges to the lowest range since August 2019, to UAH 25/$1 for purchase and UAH 25.5/$1 for sale, on average.

The spread between buying and selling rates has sharply expanded from 10-30 kopecks, to 50-80 kopecks.

In the "grey" cash market on Tuesday morning, the hryvnia is quoted at the rate of about UAH 25.3/$1 for purchase and UAH 25.8/$1 for sale.

Banks also lowered the hryvnia exchange rate at its cash desks and during online exchanges. In particular, on Tuesday morning Alfa-Bank set the rate of UAH 25-26/$1 (purchase and sale), Credit-Agricole Bank set UAH 25-25.9/$1, PrivatBank set UAH 24.9-25.78/$1, Monobank set UAH 25.01-25.76/$1.

At the same time, the following number of banks quoted hryvnia significantly more expensive on their websites: Oschadbank's exchange rate amounted to UAH 24.5-25.1/$1, Raiffeisen Bank Aval - UAH 24.7-25.15/$1 and OTP Bank - UAH 24.9-25.3/$1.

Tags: #hryvnia
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:05 24.02.2020
Ukrainian PM expects customs budget revenue target not to be met in Feb over hryvnia exchange rate

Ukrainian PM expects customs budget revenue target not to be met in Feb over hryvnia exchange rate

16:15 07.02.2020
NBU permits nonresident banks to trade in currency using hryvnia between banks

NBU permits nonresident banks to trade in currency using hryvnia between banks

09:55 02.01.2020
Weakening of hryvnia before New Year Day was speculative, hryvnia strengthening expected in 2020 – PM

Weakening of hryvnia before New Year Day was speculative, hryvnia strengthening expected in 2020 – PM

13:41 30.12.2019
Hryvnia strengthening could resume in second half of Jan – bankers

Hryvnia strengthening could resume in second half of Jan – bankers

11:12 26.12.2019
PM: I would not say that hryvnia strengthening is negative trend

PM: I would not say that hryvnia strengthening is negative trend

12:20 16.12.2019
Increase of planned daily interventions by NBU to $50 mln to help slow pace of hryvnia revaluation – bankers

Increase of planned daily interventions by NBU to $50 mln to help slow pace of hryvnia revaluation – bankers

16:52 13.12.2019
Economy ministry studying imported products price hikes with hryvnia strengthening, could start investigation

Economy ministry studying imported products price hikes with hryvnia strengthening, could start investigation

17:32 12.12.2019
NBU from March 2020 to ease requirement for reserves in hryvnias to zero, toughen in currency to 10% – NBU governor

NBU from March 2020 to ease requirement for reserves in hryvnias to zero, toughen in currency to 10% – NBU governor

12:26 28.11.2019
MP Dubinsky accuses NBU of extra strengthening of hryvnia exchange rate

MP Dubinsky accuses NBU of extra strengthening of hryvnia exchange rate

09:47 31.10.2019
Ukraine in Nov to offer two-year govt bonds in U.S. dollars, twice four-year hryvnia-pegged bonds

Ukraine in Nov to offer two-year govt bonds in U.S. dollars, twice four-year hryvnia-pegged bonds

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's rep in IMF calls on Ukraine to discuss country's strategy

Inflation in Ukraine falls to 2.4% year-over-year in Feb – statistics

Fitch expects weakening of hryvnia, 3.5% GDP growth in 2020

Fitch affirms Ukraine at 'B', outlook positive

Cabinet will seek investors to privatize Centrenergo together with state mines – premier

LATEST

Ukraine's rep in IMF calls on Ukraine to discuss country's strategy

Inflation in Ukraine falls to 2.4% year-over-year in Feb – statistics

Fitch expects weakening of hryvnia, 3.5% GDP growth in 2020

Fitch affirms Ukraine at 'B', outlook positive

Cabinet will seek investors to privatize Centrenergo together with state mines – premier

Ukraine's GDP 0.5% down in Jan – Economy ministry's assessment

Coronavirus epidemic could lead to economic crisis in Ukraine – acting Economy Minister

Verkhovna Rada appoints Shmyhal as Prime Minister of Ukraine

Shmyhal says payments to ministers, members of supervisory boards should be reduced

National budget for 2020 should be revised to increase social payments – Shmyhal

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD