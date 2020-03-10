Hryvnia exchange rate down to minimum since August 2019

Turbulence on world markets due to the worldwide coronavirus epidemic over the weekend lowered the hryvnia rate at exchanges to the lowest range since August 2019, to UAH 25/$1 for purchase and UAH 25.5/$1 for sale, on average.

The spread between buying and selling rates has sharply expanded from 10-30 kopecks, to 50-80 kopecks.

In the "grey" cash market on Tuesday morning, the hryvnia is quoted at the rate of about UAH 25.3/$1 for purchase and UAH 25.8/$1 for sale.

Banks also lowered the hryvnia exchange rate at its cash desks and during online exchanges. In particular, on Tuesday morning Alfa-Bank set the rate of UAH 25-26/$1 (purchase and sale), Credit-Agricole Bank set UAH 25-25.9/$1, PrivatBank set UAH 24.9-25.78/$1, Monobank set UAH 25.01-25.76/$1.

At the same time, the following number of banks quoted hryvnia significantly more expensive on their websites: Oschadbank's exchange rate amounted to UAH 24.5-25.1/$1, Raiffeisen Bank Aval - UAH 24.7-25.15/$1 and OTP Bank - UAH 24.9-25.3/$1.