Goods turnover of tenants of Arricano mall chain grows by 22% in 2019

KYIV. Feb 12 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Goods turnover of tenants of the shopping and entertainment centers network of Arricano Real Estate Plc (Cyprus) grew by 22% in 2019 compared with 2018, Arricano has said in a news digest.

"The turnover of tenants in the Arricano's shopping centers has grown by almost 22% compared to the year-to-year data in the reporting currency – U.S. dollars. These results were achieved thanks to the coordinated work of the team, cooperation with retail partners and financial institutions," Arricano CEO Anna Chubotina said.

According to the company, in 2019, 124 new stores were opened in its shopping centers, 145 new contracts with retailers were signed.

At the same time, in the fourth quarter, for Kyiv's shopping malls of Arricano the tenant-mix tactics for updating tenants was aimed at promoting fast-shopping.

"This approach is linked to two input data. Firstly, it is a high level of occupation of retail space. And this means that with low vacancy rates (almost 0%) one of the most effective ways to attract new operators is the format of the islands. Secondly, it is to offer islands from the top-relevant categories to customers. And this is IT, beauty-service and banking," the company said in the digest.

As Chubotina said, Arricano intends to maintain the pace of launching new development projects every one and a half or two years.

"This year Arricano will celebrate its anniversary – 15 years in the Ukrainian retail real estate market. The frequency of development projects is one mall every one and a half or two years. This is a good pace and we will try to adhere to it in the future. Our priority remains sustainable development of new projects," she said.